Westmeath's Aoife Connolly back to her best after two cruciate injuries

Whatever might unfold for her against Clare in a TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship quarter-final at Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday afternoon (throw-in 2pm), Westmeath’s Aoife Connolly has already left an indelible mark on the current inter-county season.

In 12 appearances across a variety of competitions, the Garrycastle ace has amassed an astonishing tally of 10-50 for the Lake County.

Her best individual haul came against Louth in a TG4 Leinster Intermediate Football Championship clash in Ballinlough on May 13, when she registered 1-10 to help Westmeath defeat their opponents on a score of 3-17 to 1-11. Included amongst this final total was a ‘45 that garnered 0-2 for her side.

She became the first player from the Midlands outfit to do so at county level since the two-point rule was introduced by the LGFA in 2020 and she repeated this feat during their 3-14 to 0-6 win over Longford in Group 4 of the All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park last Sunday week.

This was a significant score as it is believed that Connolly is the first ladies footballer to score two ‘45’s in the same season. This wasn’t something the 24-year-old was aware of until it was pointed out to her in the aftermath of the game, though she was pleased to match the efforts of those who had converted from this distance in recent years.

“I wasn’t aware of it at all. I had seen a couple of videos of girls doing it in the last year or two. I wasn’t really aware of the facts behind it or whether anybody had done it twice before. That was news to me, to be honest,” Connolly acknowledged.

“I’ve never, ever scored one in practicing, so it was nice to get the first one against Louth. It’s a bit of a shock to myself and I’d say probably a few others. I was surprised to see it go over, but it definitely felt good anyway.

“I would have always practiced frees and I’ve always taken the majority of my frees from the hand. I did start taking frees off the ground a bit. I felt like I was getting more distance in them from the ground. Any of those ones around 35, 40 yards out that I wouldn’t be able to kick from my hands.”

Despite first being selected on the senior panel in 2016 – and making her championship debut in a Leinster SFC decider against Dublin two years later – two cruciate ligament injuries significantly curtailed Connolly’s Westmeath career in the seasons that followed. She opted to take a year out from the inter-county game in 2022 and believes it has helped her to rediscover her best form in the current calendar year.

“I’m definitely feeling a lot hungrier this year. I’ve really, really enjoyed being back. It’s such a good team and it’s a really good atmosphere in there at the moment. I’m really, really enjoying playing and really enjoying all the games that we’ve played. Each game I think we’re getting better and better.”

After featuring prominently in Division One of the Lidl National Football League in 2020, before it was ultimately cancelled with two rounds remaining owing to the covid-19 pandemic, Connolly missed out on that year’s Christmas time All-Ireland IFC showpiece defeat to Meath at Croke Park.

She had managed to regain full fitness for the business end of the 2021 championship and kicked a point as a substitute in their second-tier final success over Leinster rivals Wexford on September 5.

This was a memorable moment for Connolly and Westmeath, but while this is where they want to get back to on August 13, there is the small matter of a last-eight duel with Clare to contend with on Sunday.

“I think it was just a relief to get onto the pitch (for the 2021 final). It was quite a heavy defeat for Wexford in the end, but it was nice to be part of the occasion and to get game time after a tough year with the injuries.

“I think for us, we just have to take each game as it comes. I think it’s just the Clare game that we’re focusing on and we haven’t really thought that much through. Obviously the end goal, and our goal, would be the All-Ireland.

“Hopefully after Sunday we’ll be back training on Tuesday prepping for a semi-final. You can’t be certain about these things either and we just have to give Clare all the respect. They’re the ones who topped the group and we’re definitely going in as underdogs I would feel.”

Whilst the majority of this year’s Westmeath squad are based within the county for work, Connolly is currently employed as a management consultant by KPMG in Dublin. Although she finds herself in the capital for a certain number of days in a given week, her employers have also made it possible for her to do some work from home.

This means that – instead of constantly being faced with a commute from the capital to Westmeath sessions in Mullingar – Connolly has a relatively stress free lead-up to inter-county training.

“Work would be pretty flexible, to be fair. Sometimes I could get tied up in calls in the evenings, but we train on Tuesdays and Fridays, and Fridays tend to be quieter. I don’t really run into too much bother with work,” Connolly added.

“They’re pretty understanding and the fact that we can work from home, it does make it easier on days I’m training. I can work from home and it just means I can skip the traffic a little bit easier, and I’m not going in and out of offices. I can always start earlier and finish earlier if needed.

“I think this year the majority of the girls are all based in Mullingar, which is good for training. There are a couple of girls who would have been in college, but they’re all home for the summer. Then there’s probably three or four of us working in Dublin and that’s the height of it. I think everyone else is pretty local and based in Mullingar, which definitely helps.”