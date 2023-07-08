Mike McNamara: 'They’re focused and just appear to be a happy bunch of lads'

The ironclad certainty that made Mike McNamara a two-time All-Ireland SHC winning coach is presented to you in the paragraphs to follow.

But you will also read expressions of doubt. The Scarriff giant is able to retain opposing ideas about the state of hurling now as he is about this Clare team as they face into an All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny.

He doesn’t like the game as it is currently being played. “With a sliotar now you can get a point from 130, 140 yards when the wind is at your back,” bemoans the man who guided Clare to 1995 and ’97 glories alongside Ger Loughnane and Tony Considine. “The mighty clashes we would have seen between centre-forwards and centre-backs, the shoulder-to-shoulder, hip-to-hip tussles have gone from the game and it’s such a pity.”

And yet McNamara marvels at the skill summits players are reaching. “Shane O’Donnell, you’d pay to watch him in the snow. There are a few match-winners on both sides who you’d go to watch them in every weather. There’s going to be an explosion of talent out on the park there on Sunday.”

It's the likes of O’Donnell who he believes will make the difference for Clare. “I would expect Clare to win if they play to their potential and on what we have seen up to date Clare have the ability to beat anybody.

“I’d be amazed and surprised if we’re not on the road back up for the final with a little to spare. We have some incredible forwards who are performing at the top of their ability. I expect the backs to hold their own and the forwards to win the match.”

On the flipside, he worries about how taxing the Munster championship may have been on Clare in contrast to Kilkenny who are on the back of a four-week break following a Leinster campaign that paled in intensity. His point is backed up by the three previous All-Ireland finals in the provincial round-robin era featuring one Munster and one Leinster team.

“I’d refer to the great Ossie Bennett who said, ‘Give me an unfit freshman’. There is an area of concern there. It’s very difficult now, you nearly have to get on Sunday night to get going on Monday morning, if you know what I mean. The games are just shooting up on top of you.

“Freshness is something we all require and we all look to have it. The Leinster teams haven’t had the ferocity of the Munster championship. While it’s marvellous, it can take a toll. A lot will depend on what Munster took out of them this year because there’s only so much in one machine. If they present themselves like we’re looking forward to, I think we’ll be happy on the bus going home and plotting for another one.”

Even with the injury concerns hanging over John Conlon, David McInerney and Conor Cleary, McNamara is assured by the improved level of quality in this Clare squad. He credits Brian Lohan for developing options during the Munster run. “He’s used his panel well in this championship. All his panel have got exposure and he seems to have no problem using them on the big day.

“We all have this fixation of ‘are we short this fella’ and ‘are we short that fella’. In the round-robin scenario particularly this year, all of the lads acquitted themselves well. After their exposure, one wouldn’t have too many problems if they were to play in this semi-final. They appear to have what’s required and I’d have no issues at all with any 15 he decides to start with on the day.”

The Eamonn Foudy and Cian Nolan selections against Tipperary and Limerick, or at the least the decision to persevere with them for so long, do raise questions about some of the management’s calls, though. In choosing to face Limerick in Limerick and the defeat that followed, their wisdom was brought into question too but McNamara maintains it did not backfire on them.

“Well, the alternative for everybody wasn’t all that nice with all due respect to our friends in Cork. The issue with Cork was it would have decimated the crowd, I would have thought. Lohan pulled what would probably be regarded as a stroke.

“Napoleon didn’t want good generals, he wanted lucky generals and when you made a decision like that there’s a bit of fortune involved. Okay, it could have gone a bit better but Clare were happy going into and I would say happy coming out of it.”

Although there were reports of discord in the camp following last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kilkenny, the group appear a united one this season. McNamara senses harmony. “They’re focused and just appear to be a happy bunch of lads, which seems an unusual thing to say. You have to have that comradeship to win on big days. There’s not much bigger than a knock-out scenario in Croke Park.”

Sunday marks Tony Kelly’s fourth Croke Park appearance since the All-Ireland winning year of 2013, just his third in Clare colours – Conlon has played there once in 10 years. It’s a scant return for a fine era of Clare hurlers and makes Sunday even more precious, says McNamara.

“I can distinctly remember coming home in 2013 the happiest man on the journey back because nobody could have foreseen that team wouldn’t bounce back and win another one. Nobody and it’s kind of a mystery.

“Lack of success can be engrained and can affect Clare down the line whereas in the established counties are ready for next year straight away. We’re just proud to be in Croke Park. The fact we took so long to get there last year but we’ll be the proudest county there. That’s just the way we are in the west of Ireland.”