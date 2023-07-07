Christy O'Connor: When are Galway finally going to say enough is enough?

In one of his recent columns in the Irish Times, Joe Canning wrote about Galway’s defeat to Limerick in the 2018 All-Ireland final, especially the lead-in, and how it impacted on their preparations. Galway were favourites but, in Canning’s opinion, they just ran out of gas.

It was their ninth championship match of the summer, including replays in their two previous games, the Leinster final and the All-Ireland semi-final. After three round-robin games in the Leinster championship on successive weekends, and with just seven days between the two draws and the replays, Galway ended up with two weeks to prepare for the All-Ireland final compared to Limerick’s three weeks.

Every team only has two weeks now but it was even more of a challenge back then, especially for Galway when they coming off the back of four intense games, and with a number of key players carrying injuries; Canning, Daithí Burke and Gearóid McInerney, and a couple of others.

“We just didn’t have time to recover,” wrote Canning. “Whatever about your physical state, you’re doing everything you can to get yourself into the right frame of mind, and there’s no fixed, guaranteed way to achieve that. We didn’t have any beef with Limerick at the time, but for a championship match you need something to steel your mind. You need a bit of spice. It’s not a question of hating the opposition, but having a reason to dislike them is useful.

“Tom Ryan, the former Limerick manager, wrote something in his newspaper column that Micheál Donoghue spotted, and he gave us all a copy of it to read. Ryan had nothing to do with the Limerick team we were playing, but Donoghue just wanted our blood to be boiling a little bit.”

It just didn’t boil enough. In conversation before last month’s Leinster final, Davy Burke, who captained Galway in that 2018 final, spoke about how Galway’s mental state was as much of a challenge as their physical state leading into that match.

“I don’t think we were actually physically tired because we finished all the games fairly strong,” said Burke. “It was more an emotional and psychological thing getting up for the game against Limerick, thinking we were the favourites and Limerick are just coming. I still always think about the 2018 All-Ireland final defeat. That ate me for years.

“Never, ever, would I think about the 2017 final because we won it. You’d often look at Limerick and wonder, ‘Why couldn’t we have done that? They had the right group coming at the right time but it still is frustrating because I definitely felt there was another All-Ireland there. I still think there is now.”

If Galway didn’t have a beef with Limerick back then though, no other county – even the Munster sides – has as much reason to want Limerick’s scalp now. In the intervening years, Limerick have lost just one knockout championship match – the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final to Kilkenny. Galway on the otherhand, have lost five knockout championship games, three of which have come at the hands of Limerick – 2018, 2020 and 2022.

Galway’s pain, especially around that 2018 defeat, is all the more acute again considering their earlier meeting that season. In their critical Division 1B meeting in Pearse Stadium that March, Galway led by eight points at half-time and were cruising. They had all the experience that Limerick were craving. Yet Limerick turned it around to win the game. And Galway have been chasing them ever since.

That Limerick side were always going to be dominant but that league game in 2018 marked the real starting point on their journey. When the sides met in the previous year’s league semi-final, Limerick were trying to embed their new playing style and principles and they couldn’t get near a Galway side on a different level. Galway went on to win the league and the All-Ireland. Limerick failed to get promoted from Division 1B. They lost their two championship matches that summer. Galway were kings. Limerick were desperate for something, anything. Look at the two counties now?

The championship is the obvious place to heal some of that hurt suffered at the hands of Limerick. When the sides met in the league in Pearse Stadium in February, Galway had the opportunity to do what only one county – Cork - has managed in league and championship since 2018; to beat Limerick on three occasions.

They couldn’t. In his Irish Examiner column the following day, Anthony Daly wondered “if Galway’s style and gameplan that afternoon was designed to try and beat Limerick down the line?” Daly also questioned if Galway – like Clare in their previous league game against Limerick – just decided that there was no point going after Limerick in the spring when the summer was the place to really go at them. Why else would Galway have left a rampaging Kyle Hayes unattended at wing-back, especially when Joseph Cooney had the power and physique to match up to Hayes?

Now they get their chance to take on Limerick in the only stage they want. After three huge championship defeats to Limerick in their last three meetings, when is enough of that pain enough for Galway?

Kelly and Butler ready for Round 2

When Clare played Kilkenny in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, Tony Kelly just couldn’t get his hands on the ball. Over the 70 plus minutes, Kelly only had three possessions. He was fouled for two frees in the second half but Kelly didn’t have the ball in his hand during those plays.

The Kilkenny defence was outstanding, but Mikey Butler stuck to Kelly like a leech all day, even pushing forward and having a shot late on. Butler ended up with more than four times as many possessions as Kelly, which summed up Kilkenny’s dominance.

It was one of those deeply frustrating afternoons for Kelly, the first time he had failed to score from play in a championship game since the 2017 Munster semi-final against Limerick.

Everything he tried failed to work. There were a couple of occasions when he made a run inside the Kilkenny defensive cover but the ball just broke the other side of him and into the path of Butler. Nothing fell for Kelly but Butler deserved a lot of credit for making sure it didn’t.

At one stage, Butler extricated himself from a ruck to go looking for Kelly. Butler understood the type of runs Kelly wanted to make, always thinking one step ahead, perceiving those actions faster because he had already processed the logic and patterns behind those Kelly runs. Moreover, Butler always made sure that he was between Kelly and the ball as opposed to Kelly getting a man between Butler and someone else, meaning that Butler was always within arms-reach of the Ballyea man to tackle him.

It was a disappointing day for Kelly, who has set such incredibly high targets that those standards by which he is judged are merciless. And yet he continues to exceed and surpass those targets of excellence.

Kelly’s four points from play against Dublin moved him onto 167 points (white flags) from play in the championship, which is four points from play higher than Patrick Horgan, the highest scorer in championship history.

His 3-4 from play the same afternoon moved Kelly ahead of Seamus Callanan and up to seventh on the list of all-time championship leading scorers. Kelly will be highly charged to prove a point now after last year’s semi-final. He’ll appear in different positions, probably deeper out the field, but Butler will also be pumped to showcase his man-marking credentials once more. He proved his class again in the Leinster final with a superb goal.

Their duel will provide another fascinating subplot to Sunday’s match.

Nice, or not so nice, to see you again

From the outset of this season, the word on the ground was that Derry had a special minor football team, a status they emphatically proved during the Ulster championship. Prior to the Ulster final, Derry won their five games by an aggregate margin of 94 points, only conceding a combined aggregate score of 0-18. The most they’d conceded in those five games was 0-6. In three of those games, Derry shipped 0-2 or less. Wow.

And then they ran into Monaghan. Again. After blitzing them in the round robin by 11 points, where Derry only shipped 0-6, Monaghan ran up an astonishing 2-19, albeit after extra-time. Derry only got over the line on penalties.

Derry continued their crusade afterwards, blitzing Galway and Dublin by 12 and 9 points respectively. On the other side though, Monaghan were taking care of Mayo and Kerry to set up another showdown with Derry in Sunday’s All-Ireland final in Armagh.

Derry will be hard to beat but this has shades of last year all over it when Mayo had already beaten Galway in Connacht by margins of 14 and six points, before Mayo experienced their ultimate nightmare when Galway turned them over in the All-Ireland final by six points.

This is the fourth All-Ireland minor final in history where the provincial finalists have met again. And the numbers favour Monaghan. Similar to Galway last year, Laois rebounded from their 2003 Leinster final defeat to Dublin to beat them in an All-Ireland final replay. Almost a decade later, Dublin beat Meath in the 2012 Leinster and All-Ireland finals.

That year though, the sides only met twice. In 2003 and 2022, Laois-Dublin and Galway-Mayo met three times, with the team that failed to win the first two games winning the critical third match.

So are Monaghan about to derail the Derry minor machine?