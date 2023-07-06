Positional changes for Burke and McInerney as Shefflin names Galway side

By John Fogarty Galway captain Daithí Burke and Gearóid McInerney have swapped jerseys as Henry Shefflin sticks with the same 15 that beat Tipperary for Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick.
Burke is named at full-back and McInerney centre-back having played in reversed roles in TUS Gaelic Grounds last Saturday week.
Ten of the team that began last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Limerick are set to start in Croke Park this time around. McInerney missed out last year with a knee injury, while 2022 starters Fintan Burke, Tom Monaghan and Conor Cooney are on the bench. Jason Flynn misses out with a hamstring injury and David Burke is a long-term absentee with a cruciate tear.
É. Murphy; J. Grealish, D. Burke (c), D. Morrissey; P. Mannion, G. McInerney, J. Cooney; S. Linnane, C. Mannion; R. Glennon, C. Fahy, K. Cooney; C. Whelan, B. Concannon, E. Niland.
: D. Fahy, T.J. Brennan, F. Burke, A. Tuohy, L. Collins, T. Killeen, T. Monaghan, C. Cooney, D. McLoughlin, G. Lee, J. Mannion.