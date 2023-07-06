Positional changes for Burke and McInerney as Shefflin names Galway side

Ten of the team that began last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Limerick are set to start in Croke Park this time around.
SWAPPING JERSEYS: Daithí Burke and Gearóid McInerney swap positions for this weekends clash with Limerick. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 21:24
John Fogarty

By John Fogarty Galway captain Daithí Burke and Gearóid McInerney have swapped jerseys as Henry Shefflin sticks with the same 15 that beat Tipperary for Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick.

Burke is named at full-back and McInerney centre-back having played in reversed roles in TUS Gaelic Grounds last Saturday week.

Ten of the team that began last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Limerick are set to start in Croke Park this time around. McInerney missed out last year with a knee injury, while 2022 starters Fintan Burke, Tom Monaghan and Conor Cooney are on the bench. Jason Flynn misses out with a hamstring injury and David Burke is a long-term absentee with a cruciate tear.

GALWAY (SHC v Limeric k): É. Murphy; J. Grealish, D. Burke (c), D. Morrissey; P. Mannion, G. McInerney, J. Cooney; S. Linnane, C. Mannion; R. Glennon, C. Fahy, K. Cooney; C. Whelan, B. Concannon, E. Niland. 

Subs: D. Fahy, T.J. Brennan, F. Burke, A. Tuohy, L. Collins, T. Killeen, T. Monaghan, C. Cooney, D. McLoughlin, G. Lee, J. Mannion.

