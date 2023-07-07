Galvin watching Banner with tingles of excitement but no regret 

Seventeen months on, there remains a “tingle”. It’s not constant. Not at all. But on weeks such as this, it stirs inside him.

Colm Galvin turned 30 earlier this year. He shouldn’t be shooting the breeze with the Examiner four days removed from an All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny. He should be wondering about Adrian Mullen and whether the wounded Cat will come into his midfield orbit on Sunday.

Galvin’s premature retirement is an unexpected shoulder on weeks such as this. He has moved on, and yet still finds himself getting dragged back in.

At his marauding best, Galvin loved weeks like this. He wrapped his arms around them. There was no muting of the phone from Thursday or Friday onwards, as other teammates were prone to do.

If a customer at work or neighbour wanted to give their tuppence worth on tactics and team line-ups, then he’d happily entertain. It wasn’t his style to hide away until throw-in.

“You’d still get that tingle that you’d love to be out there and competing,” he says. “Now, it has been a while since I was out there, but it is still in the mind.

“You’d still get a bit excited about it, a bit nervous too. And that’s linked too to the fact that my brother (Ian) is still there.”

The older brother unplugged himself from Brian Lohan’s extension lead 17 months ago. It was no overnight call. It was a tough culmination to a deeply frustrating couple of months.

Osteitis pubis in the groin was the standout item on a busy medical chart. While he lined out for Clonlara in the autumn of 2021, he did not train between county championship games. He couldn’t.

The endless rehab he threw himself into during the off-season brought no improvement. Pre-season with Clare brought matters to a head.

The more he pushed, the more his body rejected. His hamstring went twice in the space of three weeks. Niggles crept out from behind every corner, forcing him to sit out a week here and a week there.

In the end, he concluded that the smartest option was to sit out altogether. The retirement statement went to the printers two days after his 29th birthday.

“I got to a stage where I just knew the body wasn’t holding up for what you need at inter-county. If I kept going, I was probably going to get seriously injured," Galvin explains.

“I don’t regret anything. There are lads that have had to end their careers younger than I did. I feel lucky in one way, but in another, I’d still love to be out there and be a part of it.”

The loss of routine hit him harder than retirement. The autopilot schedule of heading into Caherlohan and Cusack Park three and four evenings a week had been promptly and permanently switched off.

“You are wondering what to do with your evenings, especially in January and February when most clubs haven't started back. You had to try and fill that void.”

All told, 2022 was a bit of an annus horribilis for him. Further injury misfortune meant he didn’t get to hurl championship for Clonlara either. The Clare Cup (league) final was 42 minutes old last July when a Kilmaley player fell awkwardly on his knee, leading to a medial ligament tear.

Another setback last winter when playing a bit of soccer means it is only in the last month that Galvin has been able to fully throw himself into training for the first time in around two years. The maintenance work, though, never stops.

“If I do three or four hard sessions in-a-row, the groin will get sore. But I know what to do at this stage to manage it.” The plunge pool at the Clare Inn is regularly visited. A stretch of the River Shannon that runs behind the family home is regularly braved too.

On Sunday, he’ll look out at midfielders Cathal Malone and David Fitzgerald and wonder what he would have done if in their boots. His Munster championship spectating told him this is a happy and organised Clare camp.

The class of 2013, of which he was an integral member despite being only 20, are having a 10-year reunion later this year. Captain Paddy Donnellan, says the 2013 All-Star, still has to confirm the venue. But wherever they reconvene and reminisce, they wouldn’t say no to Liam MacCarthy again being present.

“We came from winning so much at minor and U21, we got there in 2013 and so you are thinking there might be another one or two around. Ten years on, we haven’t got back there," he says. “If I was to have a chat with myself back then, I'd have told myself to appreciate it more.”

Ten years on, injuries have taught him to appreciate all he did in the time he was given.