North Kerry win first U21 county title after thrilling contest

Acorn Life Kerry U21 Football Championship Final

North Kerry 4-16 East Kerry 2-15 (AET)

Both four-in-a-row seeking East Kerry and first ever county title hunting North Kerry eventually got to settle the Acorn Life County U-21 Football Championship Final on the field of play at the Austin Stack Park on Wednesday evening after the decider was originally postponed from last week.

It turned into a thrilling contest that required extra time before North Kerry came good thanks to inspired play from midfielder Robert Stack and Corm Dillon with Sean McGrath getting the insurance goal right at the death. It denied East Kerry a fourth cup in succession but in the overall scheme of things, North Kerry deserved this breakthrough and it will be huge for football in the north of the county.

North Kerry led at half time 2-2 to 0-6 - having played against the wind - thanks to first of half goals from Donnacha Maher and Cormac Dillon while Aaron O’Shea kept East Kerry in touch.

East Kerry resumed a transformed side with Rian Colleran and Cian Murphy thundering into the game and a ding dong battle ensued right to the end of normal time. North Kerry moved six clear early in the second half thanks to points from Cormac Dillon and Adam Segal.

But East Kerry were not giving up their title without a fight and after points from Rian Colleran and Aaron O’Shea, Cian Murphy struck for a cracking goal in the 43rd minute and suddenly East Kerry led 1-9 to 2-5.

Robert Stack North Kerry ( Black ) and Aaron O'Shea East Kerry pictured in action during the game.

But North Kerry were soon back in front thanks to points from Cormac Dillon and Kevin Goulding as the clock struck 50 minutes. But East Kerry retook the lead thanks to two Cian Murphy points and a free from Aaron O’Shea to lead 1-12 to 2-6 in the 54th minute.

But the introduction of Kerry minor captain Evan Boyle changed the momentum of the tie and Robert Stack raced through the heart of the East Kerry defence to score a wonder goal, and North Kerry was in front again.

Boyle and Stack added points but just like last year’s final, East Kerry forced extra time after Cian Murphy finished to the North Kerry net in the 62nd minute.

North Kerry dominated extra time thanks to a brace points from Darragh Lynch, some superb play from Cormac Dillon and another point from Evan Boyle.

But it was still a four point game with East Kerry on the attack with two minutes left when North Kerry broke up field and Sean McGrath sealed a famous win for North Kerry with a late goal.

Scorers for North Kerry: C Dillon 1-6 (1f), R Stack 1-1, S McGrath and D Maher 1-0 each, K Goulding 0-3 (1f), E Boyle and D Lynch 0-2 each, C Holly and A Segal 0-1.

East Kerry: C Murphy 2-3 (2fs), A O’Shea 0-7 (6fs), R Colleran 0-2, D Cronin, M O’Shea and P O’Leary 0-1each.

NORTH KERRY: K Mackessy (Finuge); S O Caoimh (Duagh), E Healy (Listowel Emmets), A Behan (St Senans); T O’Carroll (Ballydonoghue), D Maher (Duagh), A Segal (Ballyduff) ; R Stack (Beale), J McElligott (Listowel Emmets); T Moloney (Duagh), K Goulding (Ballyduff), R Mahony (St Senans); C Dillon (Duagh), C Holly (Listowel Emmets), M Nolan ( Ballydonoghue).

Subs: O Healy (Asdee) for M Nolan (36), E Boyle (Ballyduff) for T Moloney (39), S McGrath (St Senans) for T O’Carroll (56), D Lynch for Oisin Healy (59), David Mulvihill (Tarbert) for S O’Caoimh (Et), Darragh Mulvihill (Moyvane) for K Goulding (e/t), D Slattery (Ballyduff) for C Holly(e/t).

EAST KERRY: J O’Sullivan (Spa); D Cronin (Gneeveguilla), D O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), C Doyle (Fossa); R Doyle (Doyle), M Keane (Listry), R Colleran (Fossa); R Collins (Gneeveguilla), P O’Leary (Gneeveguilla); C Foley (Kilcummin), Aaron O’Shea (Listry), C Murphy (Spa); H Kelly (Fossa), M O’Shea (Kilcummin), P O’Leary (Kilcummin).

Subs: J Walsh (Listry) for P O’Leary (52), H Buckley (Fossa) for C Foley (52), C O’Donoghue (Listry) for M O’Shea (60), M O’Shea (Kilcummin) for R Collins (e/t).

Referee: D Clifford (Laune Rangers).