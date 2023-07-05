O'Rourke insists he's not a 'stone age' manager 

Veteran Meath boss Colm O'Rourke has defended his tactics and insisted he's not a 'stone age' manager trying to play '1980s' football.

The 1987 and 1988 All-Ireland-winning forward, 65, has guided the Royals to Saturday week's Tailteann Cup final against Down with an attractive brand of direct football.

Long deliveries to the full-forward line have paid off on several occasions though critics of the traditional tactic were out in force when things turned sour during the league.

Meath beat Cork and Clare in their opening Division 2 games but failed to win another league match and were then beaten by Offaly in the opening round of the Leinster SFC, sending them into the Tailteann Cup.

"I think people thought I was a sort of a stone age fella, that I only knew one way of playing," said O'Rourke, who previously enjoyed college success with St Pat's of Navan and who guided Simonstown to back-to-back Meath SFC titles.

"I have been having a good bit of success with other teams I have been involved with. You adapt to the modern demands of the game and I suppose in the beginning people would have thought we were so open defensively in some of our games that I was trying to play a 1980s-style game."

Meath were torn asunder by Derry in Round 3 of the league before conceding 2-19 to Dublin while Louth and Kildare beat them too.

Their openness at the back surprised those who expected coach Paul Garrigan, the brains behind the counter-attacking game plan used by Meath to win back-to-back All-Ireland ladies titles, to have an immediate impact.

"Our defensive system and what we are trying to do hasn't changed from the first game of the league to the game we have just played against Antrim," said O'Rourke.

"So we have had a defensive system and we have been trying to be more defensive in nature. It just takes time with newer players. We are improving all the time but it's still a work in progress and we are not nearly there yet."

The former Sunday Game analyst is positive about the way Gaelic football is being played generally.

He said he can't see any 'turning back' to the way the game used to be played, with less defensive tactics, but believes it's not all doom and gloom despite the clear rise of possession-based football.

"The two most successful counties, Kerry and Dublin, I'd always find it enjoyable to go and watch their style of play," he said. "The winners generally dictate the style and the Dublin style for six years when they were winning All-Irelands was something I admired."

The Meath-Down game at 3pm on Saturday week will be played as the curtain-raiser to the All-Ireland senior semi-final game between Dublin and Monaghan at 5.30pm.

"We'll be ignored," predicted O'Rourke who initially claimed after getting the Meath job last autumn that they'd be targeting Dublin in 2023.

"One of the problems with extra-time in these games is there's going to be quite a big time gap between double-header games, so I'd say Dublin will pass no remarks on us. Only when we're able to compete with them will they pay us any attention."