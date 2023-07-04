No minor matter: 2017 MFC finalists set to renew acquaintances

It's a game that is surely tattooed in the memories of Derry defenders Conor McCluskey and Pádraig McGrogan, a scarring day that could easily have derailed their burgeoning inter-county careers.

Conceding eight goals in an All-Ireland final is what nightmares are made of. Their chief tormentor in the 2017 minor decider, the last ever U18 final and a record-breaking fourth All-Ireland MFC title in a row for Kerry, a teenager at the least in age by the name of David Clifford who both men had the displeasure of marking for most of his rampaging performance when he posted a heroic 4-4.

As they renew acquaintances in Sunday week's All-Ireland semi-final, the jarring experience is bound to be in the Derrymen's minds as well as panellist Ben McCarron who also played that afternoon.

McCluskey, who had been unwell going into the game, has probably played it back far too often but the pain came swinging and swift little over 10 seconds into the game when Clifford collected a ball from midfield and directed it to the net. Thirteen minutes in and the Magherafelt man was swatted away by Clifford on his way to scoring a second goal.

By the time captain McGrogan took over shadowing duties on Clifford and McCluskey was replaced, the 18-year-old was assisting three-pointers. For his third goal in the second half, Fossa's finest fielded, turned and drove the ball low. For his last, after a fumble, a tidy hop and twist gave him the time to find the goal.

Clifford had announced himself well before that September 17, 2017 but here he was captain and a man among boys. Afforded a king's chair by team-mates afterwards, among them current midfielder Diarmuid O'Connor, it also marked his farewell to innocence as he became a senior the following year thus missing out on U21 due to the eligibility rule at the time.

"I don’t think he’s far away from that (senior) level," said then Kerry minor manager Peter Keane following the game, who was to manage him as a senior two years later. "That’s not trying to put pressure on him, or anyone else. He has the size, he has the physique. He’s a very solid guy. He has a great temperament and I think he showed that again today. He carries that weight and expectation lightly.”

Speaking after the final he owned, Clifford, with all the giddiness you'd expect of an adolescent, told TG4: “We were expecting a more defensive set-up from Derry. I suppose they didn’t do that!”

What they expect on Sunday week, Clifford, captaining Kerry again, is likely to get. Like him, McCluskey is in All-Star form, building on last year when he was a merited nominee for a series of cancelling out displays against inside forwards, and McGrogan isn't too far behind.

In an Irish News interview at the start of this year, McCluskey revisited that shuddering game. "To be honest, I’ve tried to block it out as much as I possibly can. It’s hard to put a finger on it. He’s so elusive for a big guy, and like, just powerful. His acceleration and power to get away from you is second to none. It’s all well and good having the athleticism, which he clearly does, but he probably has the best feet in the country to go with it."

He continued: “At the time I maybe didn’t see it, but it really did take me longer than I’d like to admit to get over it. On the biggest stage, to get what I felt was a humiliation at the time, my confidence really did take a big hit. In the immediate aftermath, I just thought ‘I’m never going to be good enough - that’s the senior level, you’re not going to be good enough’.

"But then as I reflected on it a bit more, it motivated me to get myself into the physical condition I needed to be able to compete with him. Obviously, it was a big gap that day, so I used it as motivation to try and close that gap, and then you just kept working and working to try and get there.”

Even if he's still giving Clifford a few inches in height, there are grounds for Ciarán Meenagh to give McCluskey his chance at redemption or does he assign his sagely steward Chrissy McKaigue, an analyst with TG4 that fateful lunch-time in 2017, the tallest of tasks? It's a debate that will occupy the county and beyond over the next 12 days.