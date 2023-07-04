Chrissy McKaigue backs 'ambitious' Derry to build on recent successes

Chrissy McKaigue reckons the question 'on everyone's lips' is whether Derry are good enough to 'take that next step' and win an All-Ireland.

The veteran defender is delighted that the Oak Leafers are showing the consistency of a top tier team, reaching consecutive All-Ireland semi-finals as back-to-back Ulster champions.

They will face Kerry on Sunday week with a mouthwatering face off between man-marker McKaigue and Kerry talisman David Clifford likely to materialise.

Holders Kerry are strong favourites to win and to advance to the July 29 decider though McKaigue has insisted it's an 'ambitious' Derry group that is keen to push on.

But he stopped short of predicting a landmark Sam Maguire Cup success, or even a final appearance, when asked if they're capable of bridging that great divide.

"That'll be the word on everyone's lips, including all the journalists and the media - have Derry the ability to take that next step?" said McKaigue.

"Look, it's been a difficult year with the circumstances, losing our manager and all those different things. As a player group, we've rallied rightly. We've done ourselves proud this year so far but look, this group is ambitious too, we want to be in All-Ireland semi-finals, we want to be playing against the best teams in the competition.

"In the last two years, we can say at least that we've done that. It's been huge progress but we're certainly ambitious for more."

Former captain McKaigue said the Oak Leafers overcame Cork last weekend 'with not too much fuss'.

His overall feeling is pride that their ambitious group is finally starting to hit its peak after years in the doldrums.

"For this team now, we're starting to realise our potential," said the Slaughtneil man. "We're fairly consistent, back to back All-Ireland semi-finals, promotion to Division 1 this year with minimum fuss also.

"There's a lot of good happening in the county, the minors are in the All-Ireland final as well. So it's a good place to be at the minute and us being back in another All-Ireland semi-final will hopefully keep that momentum going within the county."

Derry were good value for their four-point quarter-final win over Cork though they should have made life easier on themselves.

Shane McGuigan winced as he wasted a late penalty and then booted a poor wide shortly after, underlining the team's scope for improvement overall.

"We're still a team learning our trade but we'd be best served now accelerating our learning because when you get into a semi-final, the levels go up, the pressure goes up, everything goes up a level and we would be best served realising that we're going to have to get considerably better for the next day," said McKaigue.

"I think that's just in general, throughout the team. Defensively we're usually quite sound. I suppose the biggest thing for us to come away from the Cork game was that we're creating chances.

"Last year, against Galway, we maybe didn't. We weren't as creative as we were against Cork, just the shot execution and maybe some of the final phases were a wee bit sketchy against Cork. It's probably not a bad way to win a quarter-final, plenty of things to work on. If you were being a wee bit greedy, you'd like a good performance every day you go out."

McKaigue revealed earlier this year that he'd been 'ready to jack it in' on a couple of occasions in recent seasons.

But he stayed on and captained Derry to their breakthrough provincial win in 2022 with even greater gains potentially around the corner now.

"I'll be 34 in 10 days' time," he said. "So we'll get through this year anyway. I just love seeing Derry do well. I've invested so much of my life in it and even when I finish playing there'll probably be an investment somewhere in it.

"It's just so good to see Derry back at the top table again, that consistency of seeing Derry at the top table is great. Back to back Ulster champions means a huge amount to me.

"The thing is, when you've got beaten in an All-Ireland semi-final last year, you're going, 'I want one more, you want the next step, you want the next progression'. The good thing about this group is that they're on the same page as me.

"Yes, you take the small wins and you show a bit of gratitude for where we came from but please God we're good enough to take the next step in a couple of weeks' time."