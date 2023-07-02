Dates and times for All Ireland Football semi-finals confirmed

Details for the Tailteann Cup Final and the All-Ireland JFC Final have also been announced.
FINAL FOUR: The Sam Maguire Cup. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 22:42
Andrew Horgan

The GAA have announced the official dates and times for the All-Ireland Football semi-finals.

A first ever last four draw took place on Sunday evening, shortly after Dublin's victory over Mayo, with champions Kerry drawing Derry while the Dubs were handed a tough encounter with Monaghan

The Dubs and the Kingdom were kept apart in the semis as Derry and Monaghan had already met in the previous round.

Then late on Sunday night, the GAA confirmed the following fixture arrangements which also include the Tailteann Cup Final and the All-Ireland JFC Final.

Saturday July 15

All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final

Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park, 5.30pm, RTÉ/BBC

Tailteann Cup Final

Down v Meath, Croke Park, 3pm, RTÉ

Sunday July 16

All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final

Derry v Kerry, Croke Park, 4pm, RTÉ/BBC

All-Ireland JFC Final

New York/Warwickshire v Kilkenny/London, Croke Park, 1.30pm

