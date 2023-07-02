Dates and times for All Ireland Football semi-finals confirmed

The GAA have announced the official dates and times for the All-Ireland Football semi-finals.
A first ever last four draw took place on Sunday evening, shortly after Dublin's victory over Mayo, with champions Kerry drawing Derry while the Dubs were handed a tough encounter with Monaghan
The Dubs and the Kingdom were kept apart in the semis as Derry and Monaghan had already met in the previous round.
Then late on Sunday night, the GAA confirmed the following fixture arrangements which also include the Tailteann Cup Final and the All-Ireland JFC Final.
All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final
Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park, 5.30pm, RTÉ/BBC
Tailteann Cup Final
Down v Meath, Croke Park, 3pm, RTÉ
All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final
Derry v Kerry, Croke Park, 4pm, RTÉ/BBC
All-Ireland JFC Final
New York/Warwickshire v Kilkenny/London, Croke Park, 1.30pm