Wexford SHC: Ferns withstand second-half Shelmaliers surge

Holders Ferns St Aidan's may have got off to a winning start but they had to withstand a second-half Shelmaliers surge before emerging with a two-point victory
MAIN MAN: Lee Chin with 0-10 (7f) led the way for Faythe Harriers. File pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 19:08
Brendan Furlong

Holders Ferns St Aidan's may have got off to a winning start but they had to withstand a second-half Shelmaliers surge before emerging with a two-point, 0-20 to 0-18, victory in this opening round Wexford senior hurling championship game played at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Ferns knew coming down the line that this was going to prove a serious challenge. While they controlled the opening 30 minutes, when wind assisted, to lead 0-14 to 0-7 at the interval, Shelmaliers showed their intent early in the second half before eventually coming up just short.

It was former inter-county player, Ian Byrne, who inspired through the first 30 minutes hitting over eight points from frees from a variety of angles and distance, while it was Joe Kelly pointed frees that kept the opposition scoreboard ticking over.

Shelmaliers opened the second half impressively as Paul Hearne and Joe Kelly hit over two points apiece. The tempo of the game had increased and it was the Shels who were now dictiting play, and entering the closing five minutes, the minimum separated the sides, 0-17 to 0-16, but it was Byrne pointed free that led to Ferns ultimately coming out on top.

Enniscorthy Rapparees looked the most impressive side of the weekend games, but it still took supreme accuracy from Oisin Pepper and keeper Anthony Larkin to help them fend off the challenge of Rathnure on a final scoreline of 0-24 to 2-12.

Pepper finished the game with a personal tally of 0-9 (8f) while keeper Larkin was on target with five long range placed balls, one 65, to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Rapparees sparkled through the opening 30 minutes to lead 0-15 to 0-4 at the interval, and while Rathnure responded with second-half goals from Rory Higgins, a delightful finish, and Ciaran O'Connor, they had left themselves with too much to do.

It was St Anne's who won bragging rights when dismissing the St Martin's challenge on a 2-14 to 1-2 final scoreline.

The opening half was a tense and close affair at the end of which St Anne's led 0-8 to 0-6, but a Liam Rochford goal midway through the second half helped them into a seven point lead.

When Joe O'Connor responded with a goal to leave the minimum separating the sides entering the closing minutes it was St Anne's who finished strongest as a Kyle Kennedy goal helped them to both points and an impressive winning start.

Naomh Eanna (Gorey) with two goals from JJ Twamley and Padraig Doyle approaching the break went on to expose cracks in the opposition before emerging with a 3-15 to 1-16 victory over Oylegate-Glenbrien.

Lee Chin with 0-10 (7f) led the way for Faythe Harriers but they still had to be content with a share of the points in their clash with local rivals Glynn-Barntown, the game finishing level 0-18 apiece.

Glynn-Barntown led 0-11 to 0-10 at the interval courtesy of the accurate freetaking of John Lacey, who emerged from the game with a personal tally of 0-8 (7f). They looked on their way to victory when in additional time Sean Cooney pointed them in front, but in the closing seconds, Conal Clancy struck the levelling point for the townside.

Oulart-the-Ballagh marked their return to senior ranks with a 2-10 apiece draw with parish neighbours Crossabeg-Ballymurn, for whom Paudie Foley returned from Australia to help in the campaign.

