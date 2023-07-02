Dublin boss Dessie Farrell cautions against getting carried away

Just over 24 hours after Jack O’Connor was talking about welcoming the idea of Kerry being written off, Dessie Farrell was playing down this similarly impressive All-Ireland quarter-final win.

Like O’Connor, he pointed to the opposition’s one-week turnaround for the preliminary quarter-finals as mitigation for the extent of his Dublin team’s victory.

While he acknowledged this was a proper “full bore” examination for his team having previously admitted they hadn’t yet been psychologically tested, he felt the context of Mayo’s hectic build-up had to factored in when considering the full-time margin.

“I think we passed the test but that was only the first paper, not even that. I definitely think it’s tough on the teams who had the back-to-back (games, three in 14 days for Mayo). It was always going to be an outcome where some were getting a rest and some weren’t so that probably impacted Mayo and we need to calibrate our own performance based on that fact as well.

“But definitely there was a lot to be pleased about but I’d urge caution in getting carried away. I just think that was probably a significant factor particularly in the second half for Mayo today.”

Nevertheless, Farrell is happy to report a group that has transformed considerably over these last three seasons is gelling well.

“I mentioned it before, we have 22 new players who have come into the squad over the last two seasons, it’s a significant number out of a panel of 38/39 and they’ve found themselves within that group and settled well and have that sense of belonging, which is really important, and with that they’re really driving the competition as well.

“Then the older, mature lads who have come back into the mix. It was trying to get that bond and cohesion together that was always going to be a little bit of a challenge with that type of number and that mix but it’s been good over the last couple of weeks but at the end of the day today only gets us into the hat and gets us out in two weeks’ time again.”

If this was an avenging mission for the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final as Kerry’s was against Tyrone, Farrell intimated payback might be on their minds as they turn their attention to Monaghan in the semi-final.

“Monaghan knocked us out of Division 1 last year so we know what they’re capable of. They’ll be coming to Croke Park with absolutely nothing to lose.

“I was impressed with them (v Armagh), they showed great resilience and dug in and ground out that victory when at different stages, you thought Armagh would have kicked on but they weren’t allowed. They showed great tenacity and great heart, they’re going to bring that and more the next day, so we have to get ready.”