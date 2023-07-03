Three big takeaways from Dublin's demolition of Mayo

Mayo malfunction

After an entertaining opening half, they made for the tunnel with the score 1-7 to 0-8. Dublin emerged and rattled off 1-3 in a flash. For Mayo, some of it was down to genius and much of it was self-inflicted.

Long kickouts went astray. Sam Callinan tried to casually shepherd the ball out over the endline and was caught out badly. Ryan O’Donoghue had a chance to stem the tide but pulled a straightforward free on his favourable side wide. James McCarthy responded with a drive down the middle before assisting Paul Mannion for a point.

The new Mayo suddenly looked like the old Mayo. The new Dublin felt very much like the old Dublin. It was reminiscent of 2019 all over again. Then it was a 12-minute blitz. Eventually captain Paddy Durcan scored their first point of the second half after 48 minutes.

At that stage it was party time on Hill 16 as Molly Malone rained down. Their vocals turned to ecstatic roars as Jack McCaffrey jogged on. The blue boom felt well and truly back.

Make the most of one wrong matchup

It was always going to be a tough task for Pádraig O'Hora to shake off a bug that meant he was unable to board the bus to Galway last weekend and drop back into the starting side on the biggest stage.

The corner-back started on Colm Basquel and immediately looked off the pace. Midway through the first half, he was caught in no man’s land, neither engaging the attacker or attacking the ball as Davey Byrne booted it in long.

Basquel spun away and slotted past Colm Reape. O’Hora was taken off for Enda Hession moments later. Immediately, the Garrymore man executed a textbook near-arm tackle to turn over Basquel. McBrien found himself on Basquel for his second-half point while his second goal stemmed from Callinan’s slip-up.

Meanwhile, Eoin Murchan somewhat surprisingly made for Ryan O’Donoghue at the Hill 16 end. He was one four Dublin changes before the throw-in and a fairly predictable one given the pace he guarantees.

However, he is not the tightest of man markers and O’Donoghue had three points from play logged by the turnaround. Murchan seemed to pull up early in the second half and was replaced by McCaffrey, with Fitzsimons taking over that task.

Three weeks on the spin a formidable test

Jack Carney left Pearse Stadium after their 0-12 to 1-10 victory over Galway last Sunday with his shoulder in a sling. Midway through the second half, he went down clutching his shoulder and the medical team raced on.

After prolonged treatment, they turned to the sideline to consult Kevin McStay but Carney was quick to interrupt and started rotating his shoulder, seemingly indicating he could continue. To his credit, he shouldered until the end, but it was the perfect reminder that three matches in three weeks presents a huge physical challenge.

“I don’t honestly believe it impacted,” said Kevin McStay post-match. “It is not something I would be going at in terms of an excuse but there is a reality that the fortnight is the better rhythm.

"If you drill into it, we missed three sessions because we lost to Cork. In other words, we missed Saturday just gone, Monday and next Thursday if we were playing fortnight on fortnight. That is a big thing we will have to figure out.”

Cork, Tyrone and Mayo all showed signs of fatigue in Croke Park. In the case of Tyrone and Mayo, they faded utterly in the second half. As everyone gets familiar with the new championship structure, the final eight served up a significant lesson that there is an enormous advantage available through the group.

Three of four might go through, but the semi-finals is made up of three sides that finished on top.