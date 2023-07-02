John Cleary: Promotion to Division One key for Cork

No Munster final appearance and shown the door in an All-Ireland quarter-final. Look at things like that and Cork haven’t moved an inch in 12 months but only the most stubborn and blind would fail to see a team that has made progress.

Limerick and Louth were the scalps hanging from their pelt before Dublin swept them aside in the last eight in 2022. This time the Rebels ran Kerry to the pin of their collar and undid two Division One sides in Mayo and Roscommon before falling to the Ulster champions.

“Today was just a bridge too far,” said manager John Cleary.

The hope now is that Cork can sift through this four-point loss for lessons – learnings in the current lexicon – and add further layers to a project that, in his own words, still has floors to add before it can stand as tall as Derry's.

“You can't beat coming here year after year, which the top teams have been doing,” he explained. “Cork have been out of it there for a number of years. The first thing we need to do is get back into Division One, which is not easy either because Division Two is very competitive. You become battle-hardened then.

“The other thing is trying to develop a panel so that you'd have 24 or 25. Unfortunately we were down maybe three or four players today with injuries, which could have helped us. That's what we've been trying to do - develop a panel.

“But it's tough, tough stuff. You see from these matches over the weekend that there's no quarter asked or given. And that's where we're trying to get to. Whether we will or not, only time will tell.”

That’s the bigger picture. When Cleary narrowed his focus to the game just gone he zeroed in on his side’s inability to make openings and half-chances count on those occasions when they found kinks in that screw-tight Derry defence.

He returned to this time and again regardless of the question and he contrasted Cork’s issues in front of goal with the clinical nature of Kerry’s performance on the same turf when the reigning champions put Tyrone to the sword.

“We did have the openings but unfortunately we missed two or three and the big thing there is if we could have got a point or two ahead at the beginning and gone toe to toe with them and made them come out… It’s difficult but that’s…

“You saw the game (on Saturday): Armagh and Monaghan was exactly the same and it’s up to us to try and break it down. I felt there that we had three or four wides in the first-half and if you were clinical on another day that would certainly make them come out a small bit if you were a few points in front.

“It was just the execution at the end, we didn’t get the scores and that’s what cost us in the end.”