All-Ireland semi-final draw: Kerry vs Derry, Dublin vs Monaghan

A first ever last four draw took place on Sunday evening, shortly after Dublin's victory over Mayo.
All-Ireland semi-final draw: Kerry vs Derry, Dublin vs Monaghan

SEMI VENUE: A general view of Croke Park before the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-finals. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 17:59
Andrew Horgan

Kerry will meet Derry and Dublin will face Monaghan in the All-Ireland Football semi-finals.

A first ever last four draw took place on Sunday evening, shortly after Dublin's victory over Mayo.

The Dubs and the Kingdom were kept apart in the semis as Derry and Monaghan had already met in the previous round.

The semi-finals are due to be played at Croke Park on Saturday, July 15th and Sunday, July 16th and fixture details will be confirmed by the Central Competitions Control Committee (C.C.C.C) on Monday afternoon.

More to follow...

More in this section

John Cleary dejected after the game 2/7/2023 John Cleary: Promotion to Division One key for Cork
Meath v Donegal - TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Senior Championship Repeat of All-Ireland final as Kerry and Meath drawn together in quarter-final
Barr's earn bragging rights with league decider win over Nemo Barr's earn bragging rights with league decider win over Nemo
Colm Basquel celebrates after scoring a goal 2/7/2023

Dublin secure place in All-Ireland semis with statement win over Mayo

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd