All-Ireland semi-final draw: Kerry vs Derry, Dublin vs Monaghan

Kerry will meet Derry and Dublin will face Monaghan in the All-Ireland Football semi-finals.

A first ever last four draw took place on Sunday evening, shortly after Dublin's victory over Mayo.

The Dubs and the Kingdom were kept apart in the semis as Derry and Monaghan had already met in the previous round.

The semi-finals are due to be played at Croke Park on Saturday, July 15th and Sunday, July 16th and fixture details will be confirmed by the Central Competitions Control Committee (C.C.C.C) on Monday afternoon.

More to follow...