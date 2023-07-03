Ciaran Meenagh: 'I just like getting on with things and that’s the way the players wanted it' 

No fuss, no drama. There was precious little of the former and only a modicum of the latter about Derry's All-Ireland quarter-final win against Cork. They defend and they attack as a unit, the illumination provided by players like Shane McGuigan and Conor Glass absorbed into the whole.

This nuts and bolts approach has delivered Ulster titles and now a second shot at a place in an All-Ireland final and it served as an anchor for the team when Rory Gallagher eventually stood down from his role as manager before the last provincial decider.

Into the vacancy stepped his long-time lieutenant Ciaran Meenagh and if the ship has been buffeted by the odd on-field swell in the time since then it remains resolutely on course for a first All-Ireland decider in 30 years.

“It’s been a rollercoaster seven weeks,” said Meenagh after this four-point win. “The events of the week leading in to the Ulster final were exceptionally challenging. But, look it, I pride myself on taking things in my stride. I hate drama and I hate fuss. I just like getting on with things and that’s the way the players wanted it.

“I’ve been with Rory there for three full years. I saw how things were done. I was integral to everything. There were many hours and hours and hours of conversation with what I would consider the best brains in Gaelic football. Everything that would have happened, we would have ran through each other.

“We were exceptionally close as a team. It wasn’t as if it was somebody from outside or a management team from outside who were parachuted in for seven weeks, there was a lot of continuity there. How we do things now is exactly how we did things beforehand. That consistency and continuity is exactly what the group needed in very troubled times.”

Consistency is one thing, progress another.

Boil it all down and Derry find themselves at the exact same juncture as this time 12 months ago, with the Anglo-Celt secured for another year and the biggest opportunity for the county’s seniors in a generation still to come.

That last-four defeat to Galway took some shine off their breakthrough campaign but Meenagh looked back yesterday and ran through a game where they led by three points to no score and one where they could have held a six-point interval lead had they been on cue.

So, are they better now than then? We’ll see.

“Time will tell but we’ve had as equally as good a year if not better this year. Have we shown some progress in terms of development of certain aspects of our play? I’d like to think so, particularly in terms of how we’re attacking.

“Those are things we looked at over the winter as a management team and that we’re practising. Do I see the players as having improved? I do. Have we got a stronger hand, a better bench? I think we have. Is there more confidence in the group because we’ve experience? Yeah, there is. But time will tell.”