Dublin secure place in All-Ireland semis with statement win over Mayo

All-Ireland Football Quarter-Final

Dublin 2-17 Mayo 0-11

A seventh championship victory in 10 years over a withering Mayo came easy to Dublin in this All-Ireland quarter-final.

Their biggest SFC win over the westerners in that period, a couple of Colm Basquel goals paved their path to the semi-finals in a performance that was just as impressive as Kerry’s crushing of Tyrone on Saturday.

Dublin were vibrant in the second half, their dashing start to it sending them eight points up by the 44th minute. Leading 1-6 to 0-8 at half-time, Paul Mannion, Basquel and Brian Fenton landed points before Basquel celebrated his second goal in the 41st minute.

As Enda Hession tried to shepherd the ball out for a wide, Mannion put enough pressure on him to keep the ball in play, Costello lifted the ball to himself and squared it to the on-rushing Basquel.

Colm Basquel of Dublin scores his side's first goal. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mayo captain Paddy Durcan broke their 28-minute scoring duck but they needed goals and the one opening that came their way fell to Eoghan McLaughlin who spanked a breaking ball against the post in the 51st minute. What followed was akin to agreed terms of surrender.

It had been a different game in the first half. The scores followed a tit-for-tat pattern in the opening quarter as Colm Basquel and Tommy Conroy were enjoying themselves at either end.

However, that flow was broken in the 18th minute when Basquel caught a David Byrne punt, turned and slide the ball home.

Mayo’s reaction was instant and impressive. Conroy scored in the next possession seconds later and three further scores came in the following four minutes. O’Donoghue was showing early and often for ball and sent over two of them.

Cormac Costello’s first and second frees followed and Dublin were back on level terms. In between, Jordan Flynn was whistled for lifting the ball with his knees prior to blasting a strike to the net, although replays suggested he didn’t do it from the ground as per the technical foul’s definition.

Another goal chance came at the other end when Niall Scully palmed a ball against the post but James McCarthy was on hand to make the attack count and hook over a point to give Dublin a marginal edge at the interval.

Scorers for Dublin: C. Basquel (2-2); C. Costello (0-5, 3 frees); J. McCarthy (0-3); P. Mannion, C. O’Callaghan (0-2 each); B. Fenton, C. Kilkenny, P. Small (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mayo: R. O’Donoghue (0-5, 2 frees); T. Conroy (0-2); A. O’Shea (free), P. Durcan, J. Flynn, C. Reape (45) (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: S. Cluxton; M. Fitzsimons, D. Byrne, E. Murchan; J. Small, B. Howard, L. Gannon; B. Fenton, J. McCarthy (c); P. Mannion, S. Bugler, N. Scully; C. Basquel, C. O’Callaghan, C. Costello.

Subs for Dublin: J. McCaffrey for E. Murchan (46); C. Kilkenny for S. Bugler (48); P. Small for N. Scully (54); T. Lahiff for C. Costello (inj 67); D. Rock for C. Basquel (70+1).

MAYO: C. Reape; J. Coyne, D. McBrien, P. O’Hora; S. Callinan, P. Durcan (c), S. Coen; M. Ruane, D. O’Connor; J. Flynn, J. Carney, E. McLaughlin; R. O’Donoghue, A. O’Shea, T. Conroy.

Subs for Mayo: E. Hession for P. O’Hora (32); C. O’Connor for A. O’Shea (47); K. McLoughlin for E. McLaughlin (53); J. Carr for M. Ruane (59); D. McHugh for S. Coen (temp 59-ft); J. Doherty for S. Callinan (70).

Referee: D. Gough (Meath).