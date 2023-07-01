Vinny Corey: "We didn't win the match, we won a penalty shootout"

You wouldn’t have thought it given the evidence of the penalty shootout in Croke Park on Saturday night but Monaghan manager Vinny Corey has revealed that his team hadn’t obsessively practising spotkicks in the run-up to their All-Ireland quarter-final against Armagh.

The Farney county ultimately prevailed in the tightest of games where neither team held more than a one-point lead over the course of the 90-plus minutes played and a total of 20 penalties, 17 of which were scored.

Monaghan converted nine of their ten, almost all of them brilliantly executed in spite of the tension and the high stakes, and this despite thumbing their nose at the accepted wisdom which tells us that players and teams that prepare obsessively for these things ten to win more of them.

“Tipping the ball into the corner in (their training base in) Cloghan, it can be a bit jovial and you can’t replicate that orange crowd and the jeering and cheering behind the goals so we knew the talent we had, we knew the place kickers we had picked and we made sure they were on the pitch at the end and they tucked them away.

“Full credit to Gary Mohan, he missed his and came back strong second time and scored it. I feel very sorry for Callum Cumiskey who is a good young fella from Crossmaglen and missed the two of them. It’s tough for him. Armagh didn’t lose the match, we didn’t win the match, we won a penalty shootout and it was enough to get us through.”

It’s another remarkable achievement for Monaghan, a county with the sixth smallest population on the island and a side still squeezing the last juice from veterans such as Conor McManus, Darren Hughes and Karl O’Connell as they dip deep into their thirties.

McManus he described as the ‘greatest clutch player’ in the county’s history. Another of the old brigade, goalkeeper Rory Beggan, was instrumental in saving those two Cumiskey penalties and securing an All-Ireland semi-final berth.

A notable achievement but only the base line for their ambitions.

“There’s a lot of belief there. We targeted this stage of the year from the very start. We raced the boys very lightly at the start of the league and we knew with this new format that we would be in the group stage and we would get out of the group stage.

“The target was to get to an All-Ireland semi-final with a chance of beating a top three team to make it to an All-Ireland final for the first time since 1930-something. The boys fitness-wise should be peaking towards now.” For his opposite number it was more of the same pain.

That’s three shootouts that Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh have lost now in the space of 12 months, following on from the defeat at this same stage to Galway last year and another to Derry in the Ulster final earlier this term.

“It’s very tough now,” he admitted. “That’s sport, isn’t it?” McGeeney echoed Corey’s words in saying that his side hadn’t been beaten in a football match so much as an end game that some would say is a lottery but Armagh had their chances to ensure that this never got that far.

The 2002 All-Ireland winner made the claim that his lads had fashioned more chances. That’s debatable given Monaghan’s wide count but Armagh certainly had sight of goal more often and he might be right in saying that they got white-line fever once too often.

Then again, how do you second guess a game that was so obscenely close as this one?

Monaghan believe they should have had a point for Michael Bannigan in extra-time only for a HawkEye malfunction and McGeeney was clearly put out by the fact that Conor McManus took the game to penos with a free scored over six minutes into added time in extra-time.

The fourth official had signalled three would be required.

“Same last time,” he said. “The person taking the free was told it was the last kick of the ball against Galway, three more minutes. Fella taking the last free was told it was the last kick of the game.

“People seem to want to decide the game themselves and it is very difficult to take but the sooner they stop thinking they know everything and take it from Ladies football and take it out of people’s hands so they know the times the better.

“Listen, it’s the same for every team at the minute.”