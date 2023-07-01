Tyrone 'weren’t at the races today' admits Dooher as future uncertain for management duo

Kerry good, Tyrone bad. Brian Dooher wasn’t disagreeing with “a little from column A, a little from column B” analysis.

“Aye, that’s not an inaccurate reflection,” he responded. “We just weren’t at the races today, we didn’t bring any of our intensity, or any of the energy that we normally have, particularly that we had last week.

“Kerry did bring their game, so that combination is never going to end up in a good result. That’s what happened, that’s what materialised. Obviously, we thought things would turn around at half-time, but we never really could get ourselves re-based to get a platform to build on.” Jack O’Connor felt Tyrone playing their third game in 14 days was a factor but Dooher wasn’t looking to use it as extenuating circumstances. “Maybe it did but, here, tell you what, I’m not making any excuses. We thought we were all right coming in here. We were flat. I don’t know; we’ll look back and we’ll chat and see what happened.

“We just didn’t bring the energy. I wouldn’t say that as an excuse. It might have been a contributing factor but I definitely wouldn’t be using it as an excuse. We wanted to be here, we thought we were alright.”

Allowing Kerry to express themselves was the biggest sin, Dooher felt.

"Kerry are a good team, they play football the way you want to play football. They do what they done to us there tonight and we were second best on too many occasions. And that’s what happened. We couldn’t get enough people to dominate their own respective areas. And once that happens, it’s an uphill battle."

He continued: "We were sloppy enough with the ball I thought, with unforced turnovers. We weren’t as cohesive as normally. You have to give Kerry a bit of credit for it. We will look back and see the video of it but it’s hard to call it now, what happened, was it the pressure that was the big contributor to why we couldn’t get our hands on enough ball and couldn’t get scores.”

Dooher and co-manager Feargal Logan’s three-year term is now complete but Dooher wasn’t forthcoming about their future. "I haven’t given it much thought yet. We have to digest the disappointment first and they we will give it some thought afterwards. That will look after itself in due course. Whatever will be, will be.”

At the same time, he hinted it may possible be the end for the pair. “Well you want to leave it in a better place than when you got it. You move things on and you would like to move them on better. In the three years, we definitely had some big achievements. It’s just today it’s disappointing to end the way it ended today. Just looking at this year on its own merits."