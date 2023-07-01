Mayo see off Laois after game delayed due to players' protest

Mayo 2-15

Laois 0-8

A haul of 2-9 from Sinéad Cafferky and Sinéad Walsh secured an emphatic home win to ensure Mayo advance to the TG4 All-Ireland quarter finals.

Victory was never in doubt for the Connacht champions at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, as Mayo enjoyed near total dominance from start to finish against a Laois squad who now bow out of the championship.

The start of the game was delayed as players continued their protest at the perceived delay in developing an intercounty player charter with the players wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the message: '#UNITED FOR EQUALITY.'

With the aid of the wind, Michael Moyles' women started the game with seven points on the bounce.

The impressive Sinéad Cafferky — who lined out without her sister Lisa — finished the half with 0-4 while the equally excellent Walsh struck 1-2.

The hardworking Mayo forwards put Laois under enormous pressure and made life difficult for last year’s TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions on their kickouts.

Throughout the first half, Mayo forced 15 turnovers and had several genuine goal chances either blocked or resulting in points.

Laois struggled to create many meaningful scoring opportunities and didn't get the scoreboard moving until Mo Nerney and Anna Healey pointed after 14 and 18 minutes.

Laois did managed to mount several good attacks but fortune wasn't on their side.

Mayo continued with their unrelenting work ethic and it was no surprise when they got the opening goal when Deirdre Doherty sent a 40-yard pass into the isolated Walsh, who turned and delivered a fine finish to the net.

It was all Mayo again at the start of the second half, with Deirdre Doherty landing a free before Cafferky rattled the net after receiving a pass from Shauna Howley.

Walsh had to settle for only a point from two goal chances as Mayo cruised home with a second-half haul of 1-6.

Laois enjoyed a lot more possession and carried the ball better but only got four points for their efforts in the second half as both sides failed to make good goal chances count.

Scores from Sarah Anne Fitzgerald (two frees), Mo Nerney (also a free) and Eva Galvin provided scant consolation for Laois as Mayo held on for a deserved win.

Scorers – Mayo: S Walsh 1-5, S Cafferkey 1-4, S Howley 0-3 (1f), D Doherty (1f) C Needham, É Ronayne 0-1 each.

Laois – M Nerney 0-3 (2f), S.A. Fitzgerald 0-2 (2f), E Healy, E Galvin, A Healy 0-1 each.

MAYO: L Brennan; É Ronayne, C McManamon, D Caldwell; S Lally, C Needham, K Sullivan (capt.); A Geraghty, F McHale; M Cannon, S Cafferky, S Delaney; S Howley, D Doherty, S Walsh. Subs: M Reilly for D Doherty (40), S Tierney for F McHale (44), R Durkan for K Sullivan (49), E Murray for C Needham (50).

LAOIS: N Luttrell; S Farrelly, C Dunne, A Kelly; S Havill, E Healy (capt.), L Nerney; A Healy, O Hennessy; E Galvin, L.M. Maher, A Moran; S.A. Fitzgerald, M Nerney, K Donoghue. Subs: A Kirrane for K Donoghue (44), G Moran for O Hennessy (46).

Referee: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan).

- additional reporting Examiner Sport