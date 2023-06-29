Kerry make two changes for Tyrone clash

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor makes two changes to his side who take on Tyrone in their All-Ireland quarter-final game on Saturday in Croke Park (3.45pm).

Gavin White comes in for Mike Breen with Paul Geaney into the starting XV in place of Tony Brosnan. Shane Ryan remains in goals with Graham O'Sullivan, Jason Foley and Tom O'Sullivan making up the full back line. White is joined in the half-back line by Paul Murphy and Tadhg Morley.