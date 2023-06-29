Kerry make two changes for Tyrone clash

Gavin White and Paul Geaney come into the starting fifteen for the Tyrone All-Ireland quarter-final match on Saturday. 
TWO CHANGES: Kerry manager Jack O'Connor makes two changes for their clash against Tyrone. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 20:59
Fiona Halligan

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor makes two changes to his side who take on Tyrone in their All-Ireland quarter-final game on Saturday in Croke Park (3.45pm).

Gavin White comes in for Mike Breen with Paul Geaney into the starting XV in place of Tony Brosnan. Shane Ryan remains in goals with Graham O'Sullivan, Jason Foley and Tom O'Sullivan making up the full back line. White is joined in the half-back line by Paul Murphy and Tadhg Morley.

The midfield partnership of Diarmuid O'Connor and Jack Barry continues with Dara Moynihan, Seàn O'Shea and Adrian Spillane in the half-forward line. Geaney comes in to join the Clifford brothers Paudie and David in the full forward line.

KERRY (SFC v Tyrone): S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: S Murphy, T Brosnan, M Breen, B Ò’Beaglaoich, B D O’Sullivan, R Murphy, M Burns, S O’Brien, D O’Sullivan, D Casey, S O’Brien.

