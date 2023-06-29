Kerry Camogie boss Ryan steps down

Pat Ryan has stepped down from his role as manager of the Kerry Intermediate Camogie team.

Limerick native Ryan, along with his management team, have stepped away in the wake of their defeat to Meath two weeks ago.

The former Kerry minor hurling manager had led the Kingdom to a breakthrough win in Division 2A of the National Camogie league earlier this season, securing Division 1 camogie for the first time ever.

But the 13-point loss to Meath in round two of the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie has led Ryan to step away before his one-year term was due to end.

Kerry Camogie issued a brief statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“Kerry Camogie Board can confirm that Pat Ryan has stepped down as manager of the Senior Camogie team,” the statement read.

“Chairman Ger McCarthy thanked Pat and his management for their commitment and said that winning Division 2 of the Very National League and gaining promotion to Division 1B for 2024 was certainly the highlight of their tenure.

“The chairman wishes Pat and his management the very best for the future. This will be the only statement released.”

Ryan did not wish to comment when contacted.