Hogan offers assistance to Kilkenny County Board's fundraising drive

Former European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan has offered to assist the Kilkenny County Board in raising funds for a number of capital projects.

A major supporter of Kilkenny hurling, Tullaroan-born Hogan is prepared to act as a conduit between the board and the corporate world to attract financial support.

Upgrading and developing new facilities are believed to be a high priority for the county board. Kilkenny’s training centre in Dunmore comprises two pitches, one of which is floodlit, and during the year the county board have had to rely on the goodwill of clubs to make their fields available to county teams.

A member of the Kilkenny County Board executive did not wish to comment on the matter, but Hogan’s availability was highlighted at the most recent county board meeting.

First elected to Dáil in 1989, Hogan was Fine Gael chairman between 1995 and 2001. Ten years later he was appointed Minister for the Environment, Community and Local Government, serving in the cabinet role for three years before he became European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development.

It’s not certain if Kilkenny are reviewing their 29-year sponsorship agreement with Glanbia (Avonmore). The global nutrition company are the longest standing jersey sponsors in inter-county GAA. In October 2019, Kilkenny struck a 10-year deal with UPMC for the naming rights to Nowlan Park, which is one of a diminishing number of county grounds that does not have floodlights.

A neighbour of Tommy Walsh’s in Tullaroan, Hogan’s father Tom and uncle Jim played for Kilkenny, his father also being a selector.

“In Tullaroan you’re born with a hurl in your hand,” he told Enda McEvoy in this newspaper before the 2012 All-Ireland final replay.

Meanwhile, there is quiet confidence in Kilkenny that Adrian Mullen (hand), Richie Reid (concussion) and Martin Keoghan (hamstring) will be fit to be involved in Sunday week’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Clare. All three players missed the Leinster final victory against Galway.

While Mikey Butler was able to shake off a leg issue sustained against Wexford in the previous game, Mullen, Reid and Keoghan were unable to line out in the final as was Mikey Carey, who like Reid and Keoghan was named to start in Croke Par but suffered an injury in training prior to the decider.

Clare are also hoping their injury list clears up in time for the game. John Conlon (concussion), Conor Cleary (shoulder), Aidan McCarthy (leg) and David McInerney (foot) are concerns. Shane O’Donnell limped off in Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final win over Dublin but should be fit to face The Cats.