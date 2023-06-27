Liam Sheedy: You were looking at Tipp and saying ‘this is a meltdown'

There were a couple of moments in particular during Tipperary’s defeat to Galway when Liam Sheedy knew his county were in trouble.

“Mikey Breen went to clear a ball at one stage, it was blocked and then he turned and it went out over the sideline. You are looking at it saying ‘this is a meltdown’,” he admitted on the Irish Examiner’s hurling show.

“That was most, most unusual. Even Cathal Barrett – again similar to Eoghan Connolly – got his head up and you’d be waiting for somebody to buzz into a position 30 yards out, take the ball there now you’re in between the two 65s, now you can deliver it in.”

The former Tipp boss was joined by host Anthony Daly, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers on the show and pinpointed the main reason as to why the Premier county failed to turn up and were ultimately beaten by Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final last Saturday evening.

“I didn’t think they had energy on the pitch and that Tipp team needs energy because I think it’s their currency,” continued Sheedy.

“When they don’t have it, they’re very, very average and you have to say all the energy was in the Maroon jersey.

“They might have felt a little bit of pressure – it was knockout hurling – but some of the guys that needed to stand up ultimately they got turned over and Galway had all the answers.

“When you weigh it up from Tipp’s perspective like, Galway probably had – for definitely 50 minutes or so – one of their best performances and you’d have to say Tipp had one of their poorest.

“It was hard to see a Tipperary forward line that had put 5-22 past Clare and 2-25 against Cork – they were scoring at will – and to look at the scoreboard after 50 minutes and see Tipp with 10 points and Galway with 1-15… you are scratching your head saying ‘where is this after coming out of?’

“If anything I would have thought maybe coming third gave them a chance to regroup, re-circle the wagons because you didn’t have a massive, intensive Munster final to play against a Limerick or a Clare.

“So if anything they got the chance to freshen up and get ready to come again. Everything that got them to this juncture, they looked to go away from it on Saturday evening.

“Whether it was stage-fright, whether they were overcooked, whatever it was. But from Tipp’s perspective, their form and trajectory... like when you think of the games they had against Limerick, the games they had against Clare – they had to go to Clare and Cork then they had to bring the All-Ireland champions down into Thurles.

“Liam Cahill and Mikey Bevans must be scratching their heads this morning, asking themselves ‘where did that performance come out of?’

“You could even hear it in his interview afterwards, he was stunned. It was really poor like and there was nothing throughout the year that would have expected them to be at such a low ebb.”