Rhys Shelly hopeful Tipperary stalwarts will stick around in 2024

Tipperary goalkeeper Rhys Shelly is keeping his fingers crossed the stalwarts of the team will stick around in 2024.

In his debut season, the 22-year-old, whose saves kept the scoreline respectable in Saturday’s championship exit at the hands of Galway, lauded the contributions of Seamus Callanan (34), captain Noel McGrath (32) and Patrick “Bonner” Maher (33).

“There are a lot of positives now and there’s a lot of youth in this team and a lot of maturity,” said Moycarkey-Borris man Shelly.

“The senior fellas on the team were exceptional this year – the likes of Seamie Callanan and Noel and Bonner. This is my first year on the panel and we learned so much from them, and just hopefully next year they'll still be around and be able to teach us. I have no doubt in the next few years we’ll be back up and lifting the Liam MacCarthy, I have no doubt – if we keep on the right track anyway.”

For this year anyway, there are only “what ifs” and whys especially after a miserable All-Ireland quarter-final performance in TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Read More Galway to meet Limerick in semi-final after edging past Tipp

“We got lucky to get that (late John McGrath) goal to bring us back into it but we just didn’t get the scores that we needed after that," Shelly recounted. "Overall, I think we weren’t the better team on the day, we didn’t perform. If we performed there, we’d be in an All-Ireland semi-final but we are going to be sitting at home watching it.”

He continued: “I know everyone in Tipperary will be disappointed but we’ll be back. The support was great, they have been great all year.”

Shelly’s saves from Conor Whelan were huge in keeping Tipperary in the game but he wasn’t accepting much praise. "One of them would have been my own fault, I gave a bad ball away, I won’t lie.”