The last eight: Explosive All-Ireland draw sees Kerry face Tyrone, Dubs to meet Mayo

John Cleary's Cork will face Derry in the last eight, the first Championship meeting between the counties since the 1993 final
TOGETHER AGAIN: Kerry's David Clifford is tackled by Conor Meyler and Padraig Hampsey in Omagh. The counties will meet in the All-Ireland quarter final:

Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 08:28
John Fogarty

The 2021 All-Ireland semi-final pairings have been repeated for this weekend’s quarter-finals as Kerry face Tyrone and Dublin have been drawn against Mayo.

After beating Roscommon in their last 12 game on Saturday, Cork will clash with Ulster champions Derry, while Armagh and Monaghan will battle it out for the other semi-final place.

Tyrone have had the upper hand on Kerry in Croke Park on the last four occasions including the Covid-delayed semi-final of two years ago. In the other last four game that season, Mayo defeated Dublin in an epic encounter after extra-time.

Cork and Derry drew their final round Division 2 game in Páirc Ui Chaoimh back in March, although Derry had already earned promotion to Division 1 at that stage. Armagh beat Monaghan in their opening Division 1 game in January but were relegated having finished the campaign a point behind Vinny Corey’s side.

Because Kerry could only face Monaghan or Tyrone having already faced Cork and Mayo in their All-Ireland SFC Group 1, they were pre-drawn from bowl one before the other three table-toppers. Cork and Mayo were then added to bowl two with the remainder of the draw taking place.

Cork's Luke Fahy is tackled by Dylan Ruane of Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Rebels will meet Derry in Championship for the first time since the final thirty years ago.
All four games have been slated for Croke Park. The Central Competitions Control Committee will confirm the dates and throw-in times this afternoon. It has been indicated Mayo’s game will be staged on Sunday so as to allow them a seven-day turnaround as the other three preliminary quarter-final winners.

Two of the quarter-finals are due to be televised by RTÉ with the other two to be streamed on GAAGO, the service’s last two All-Ireland championship fixtures this year. RTÉ have pencilled in their two fixtures for Sunday with 2pm and 4pm throw-ins anticipated.

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals, July 1/2: Kerry v Tyrone, Armagh v Monaghan, Derry v Cork, Dublin v Mayo.

