Relegation logjam in Kerry with seven Division 1 teams still sweating

Dr Crokes sit alone on top of Kerry's SFL Division 1 thanks to a comprehensive nine-point win over relegated Castleisland Desmonds (1-16 to 1-7), as Killarney Legion lost to neighbours Spa, 1-10 to 0-9.

Meanwhile, Gneeveguilla rallied late on to beat Ballymacelligott 3-13 to 2-12 and so give themselves a fighting chance of staying up while draws between Dingle-Kerins O’Rahillys and Rathmore-Milltown Castlemaine ensure there are still two relegation places to be decided in the final round of fixtures on the weekend of July 9. As many as seven teams could still find themselves in at least a play off situation such is the logjam at the bottom with only the top four teams safe.

Austin Stacks had to beat Kilcummin and they did so, 1-14 to 0-9, at home with Shane O’Callaghan contributing 1-1, Donagh McKivergan 0-4, while Jordan Kissane and Michael O’Donnell scored 0-3 apiece. Stacks now move to eight points but are still only 11th and must travel to play Gneeveguilla who are just a point above them in the final round.

Gneeveguilla gained a crucial two points away to high-flying Ballymacelligott. Gneeveguilla scored a goal from John O’Leary just after the throw in and while Aiden Breen replied with three points for Ballymac, a Jack Cremin goal for Gneeveguilla in the 8th minute had the home side in bother. But Darragh Regan scored a Ballymac goal and Donal Daly added a second to tie the game at 2-4 apiece after 20 minutes. The sides traded points until half time and the sides were level on three occasions until in the 50th minute when Gneeveguilla struck for a golden goal from Ronan Collins. The result leaves Ballymac on 12 points while Gneeveguilla move eighth place level with Spa on nine, the latter defeating Legion by four points. They play Ballymacelligott who effectively have nothing to play for in their final game.

There are three teams on 10 points who are not safe - Rathmore, Milltown/Castlemaine and Kerins O’Rahillys while Dingle, with a game in hand, are on eight points.

Rathmore and Milltown/Castlemaine were involved in a thriller in Rathbeg with 55th minute Jack Buckley point ensuring a share of the spoils in a 1-13 apiece draw. Rathmore led 1-9 to 1-6 at the interval but Eanna O’Connor pointed the Mid Kerry side in front for the first time in the 50th minute. But once Jack Buckley levelled the contest scores appeared to dry up and it ended in a 1-13 draw and so a precious point each.

Kerins O’Rahillys, minus David Moran and Tommy Walsh, did well to take a point from a 0-9 each draw with Dingle, with Tom Hoare and Ben Hanafin getting vital scores for Strand Road. Mikey Geaney, with 0-3, was Dingle’s standout player. Dingle now plays Legion this weekend in a crucial back game at both ends of the table.

Dr Crokes, even without their Kerry players, were much too good for Desmonds. Crokes were 1-9 to 0-4 in front at half time, the goal from Gavin O’Shea in the fourth minute. Daithi Casey (0-3 frees) and Mikey Casey scored 0-6 over the hour.