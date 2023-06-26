Mayo management’s huge gamble pays off for famous win

Salthill does not do calm. In a furore, the western power struggle shifted again. Electric and eccentric. Gripping and enraging. Backed into a corner, what else were Mayo going to do?

Edging out a one-point win having been down by five at the turnaround only tells part of the tale. It is said that they are a different animal with no back door. It turns out that the animal is a hibernating bear.

For 35 minutes they were near lifeless, outside of the awesome Diarmuid O’Connor, and really that suited them just fine. Against a gale, Colm Reape took an age over every kick-out and they took their time in possession. That was not the time to strike.

“The conditions were difficult. It was a good gut-check for us right down to the end,” explained Kevin McStay post-match. In other words, a proper set-to. At this stage no one would dare question if they have the stomach for it.

At its core, this was a knockout contest that was defined by chance. Neither side had a second one and McStay made it clear he was willing to go down swinging.

Before throw-in came news that the Conor Loftus centre-back experiment was abandoned. The endlessly talented but out-of-form Matthew Ruane was also dropped, as was James Carr. Galway meanwhile, had chances too. A failure to sufficiently take them means their 2023 is at an end. It would take some stroke to overcome a woeful 44% shooting efficiency.

Their press dismantled Reape’s kickout, claiming 12 in total yet only manufacturing three points from it. After a substandard season, it was in Pearse Stadium that Shane Walsh flatlined. Damien Comer’s hamstring-enforced second-half absence only compounded their struggles in that department.

This Connacht conflict challenges all perceived truths. ‘Better the devil you know.’ Tell that to the delighted and devastated along Ballindine, Shrule, Milltown, Cong and Leenaun. As neighbours go, they cooperate in life and are cantankerous in football. Familiarity breeds all sorts and comes with historical familiarity. They all know what this means because they all know their history.

Paul Conroy of Galway is tackled by Diarmuid O'Connor of Mayo. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Galway selector John Concannon is a native of Miltown. Traditionally they shopped in Claremorris. The Tuam Herald lay side-by-side on the kitchen table with the Western People. Live and socialise with them but don’t lose to them.

Midway through the first half he watched Mayo retaliate after Johnny Heaney delivered an overzealous hit on O’Connor. Aidan O’Shea was at the centre and ‘Scan’ couldn’t help himself. There they stood squabbling like siblings.

These two can produce anything and everything. Who would be the next Liam Sammon, the man who landed a decisive fist point in ‘66? PJ Loftus scored a sweet left-footed goal to swing it in 1997. Derek Savage did the exact same to wrestle the bragging rights back in ‘98. Only the crossbar denied Ciaran McDonald from making it a lefty hat-trick on the same day.

That has become a recent characteristic of this rivalry. Always close. Al Pacino’s famous inches. Everywhere around us.

Every play could find itself in a celebratory montage. Every play felt weighted with that reality. Early on Jordan Flynn was turned over and Peter Cooke set Matthew Tierney away on the counter. He raced away from Paddy Durcan and took his point.

In the second half Tierney found himself one-on-one and this time went for goal. Reape came out to make a fine stop. His goal line dive as Galway peppered the square in search of a last-minute goal was a tad over dramatic but the important thing is they should make for a fine pair on the victorious poster.

Weird and wonderful. Over and back and side to side. With 20 minutes gone, Cian Hernon executed a textbook block on Tommy Conroy. It ended with a punted Paul Conroy pass for a Tierney pointed mark.

In the second, Flynn lined up Ian Burke and emptied the tank. Both were floored. The ball broke for Mayo and Conroy put the foot down to make their lead three.

Other guarantees? As well as flare there would be flashpoints. On the sideline McStay and Stephen Rochford stood side-by-side.

The significance of this tie was not lost on them. In 1989, the Mayo manager famously had his jaw dislocated by a maroon elbow in Tuam. In the Connacht club semi-final of 1999, Killererin’s Tommy Joyce was sent off after a wild kick to the shins of Crossmolina’s Rochford.

Here there was no outrageous transgression quite as obvious. After much speculation and a week of cryotherapy and ice baths, Galway captain Sean Kelly togged out and played all 70 minutes.

The ankle was well-tested this weekend. A fitness test Saturday, some off-the-ball swipes on Sunday. All is fair in love and war.

Post-match Pádraic Joyce was magnanimous and sickened. “I think we had seven scores from 18 shots in open play which tells the story from our side,” he said in summary. As for Tierney’s goal chance, he was adamant: “You round the keeper all day long.”

Or you do what David McBrien did. Drive hard and don’t blink. O’Shea’s quick hands sent him away and he sent Connor Gleeson the wrong way.

They still failed to manage a final quarter three-point lead and still have age-old flaws. Three points up in the final quarter, they suffered a typical lull and nearly let it slip. Two late Cillian McDaid flicks could have sent them out.

“It is very hard to get a goal there. They had 14 behind the ball. He flicked it in towards the goal. John Maher had a shot as well. It was desperation stuff. Trying to grasp at straws and get a goal. We had 74 minutes before that to get a goal,” said Joyce bluntly. So Mayo march on.

Still alive in the race for Sam. Still vulnerable. Their season prolonged for at least a week. They can play Derry, Dublin or Armagh and any of the three will fancy their chances.

And they in turn will only relish the challenge. It could go any way although there has not been sufficient evidence to suggest their campaign will end any different. A significant improvement is required.

That’ll provide little comfort to their neighbours. The stinging boasts will be just as sore.