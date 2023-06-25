Aidan O'Rourke steps down from role as Donegal manager

"We want to thank Aidan for the work he has done for Donegal over the last year and wish him well in the future," said Donegal chairman Fergus McGee.
STEPPING ASIDEl Donegal manager Aidan O'Rourke. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 19:29
Alan Foley

Donegal are on the lookout for a new senior team manager with the confirmation that Aidan O’Rourke has stepped aside following the 1-18 to 0-13 loss to Tyrone in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

O’Rourke, initially head coach, came in as manager to replace Paddy Carr, who left following a meeting with senior players after the county’s indifferent start to 2023, before Donegal’s last Division 1 outing and after a limp Ulster SFC loss to Down. They restored some pride with round-robin wins over Clare and Monaghan.

Carr was given a two-year-term with a one-year appraisal on appointment last October. The process to replace Declan Bonner was a projected one that took over four months and following a review from Croke Park into their talent academy, finance and governance structures this month, Donegal GAA have a mountain of restructuring to do.

Donegal chairman Fergus McGee has this evening confirmed that he has spoken with O'Rourke and the Armagh man will not be staying on for 2024.

"I was in contact with Aidan this evening and he said he would stepping away from Donegal,” McGee told DonegalLive. “He was very thankful to Donegal for giving him the opportunity to work with the county team."

Anthony Daly: Clare's injury list a growing concern but it'll be a long winter in Tipp

The chairman said that O'Rourke would be submitting a written report on his term in the Donegal manager post for the July County Committee meeting.

"We want to thank Aidan for the work he has done for Donegal over the last year and wish him well in the future," said McGee.

The Donegal senior manager post will be advertised in the coming weeks and the chairman said he was anxious that the position would be filled quickly.

The matter is likely to be discussed at the July County Committee meeting and the criteria for selecting the person to replace the outgoing management will be put in place.

ONLY OURSELVES TO BLAME: Galway manager Padraic Joyce is disappointed his side are out of the championship after losing to Mayo in a tense affair in Pearse Stadium. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Joyce: “We have no one to blame but ourselves”

