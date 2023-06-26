'Buck stops with the management' says Sheehan after Down demolition 

Tailteann Cup semi-final

Down 8-16 Laois 2-12

Shambolic. Historic. Apocalyptic. Twenty years next month since Mick O’Dwyer’s Laois captured that breakthrough Leinster senior football title and this is where the county’s successors find themselves. What a fall from grace it’s been.

This was the first time in the county’s history that they conceded eight goals in a championship fixture and if that isn’t an indictment in itself then consider manager Billy Sheehan’s take on this Tailteann Cup semi-final afterwards.

“The score totally flattered us,” he admitted. “They could have got another six or seven goals. We seemed to just unfortunately go back into our shells and they missed opportunity after opportunity after opportunity.”

It’s a dozen years since the Laois hurlers conceded ten goals to Cork in the championship. This was arguably worse. The low point may well have been Down’s sixth goal when midfielder Odhran Murdock looked positively sheepish as he tapped it home.

The brunt of the damage was done in an opening 17 minutes played under an all too appropriate backdrop of darkening skies, rolling thunder and more than a few lightning flashes. Down managed four goals in that spell alone. Game over.

Laois had had shipped a 27-point defeat to Dublin in Leinster but they are hardly alone in bearing scars of that nature. A 22-point loss to Down is much more damning and the margin actually ballooned to 27 at one point in the second-half.

A belated run of 2-4 in the last ten minutes put a very thin coat of gloss on one half of the scoreboard for the midland county but calls earlier this summer for a root and branch reset up to and including the county board will be far louder on the back of this latest low.

“Down came through, they were in two All-Ireland semi-finals in the last few years at U20, and in fairness to Conor Laverty he brought them young fellas through,” said Sheehan. “Laois have a number of young fellas as well and I wouldn’t just throw the toys out of the pram after one day.

“I know the Dublin game as well… That was a Division one team, second favourites for the All-Ireland, that was a different kettle of fish, but I wouldn’t block (sic) the players. The buck stops with the management and it doesn’t stop with anyone else. It stops with me.”

Whatever about those on the administrative side, serious questions have to be asked of a management team that prepared a side ripped asunder from the first minute and one that lost any semblance of shape long before half-time.

Laois have played a positively old-fashioned catch-and-kick game for much of the season and, while much of modern football is far too systematic and boring, their approach at both ends has been naïve and another term in Division Four awaits in 2024.

Down, to give them their due, brought pace and structure and some skill to the job at hand. It can’t have been easy as the contest dissolved into the wet turf but they did what they had to and never made allowances for the paucity of the opposition.

Meath await them in next month’s decider.

As for Laois, this was Sheehan’s second campaign in charge. He was appointed to a two-year term with an option of a third but that was long odds even before this disaster and it will be a shock if a new man isn’t in situ come the spring.

“I spoke to county board a couple of months ago. I have three kids, eleven, nine and six, and this is probably taking up 50-60 hours of my time every week, but I will do what is best for Laois football. It never has been about me. I’ll sit down with the players but I know where my situation is and I know where Laois football is.

“The narrative out there tonight is going to be, ‘get rid of the management’ but the management, including Chris Conway, Tommy Mulligan, Gerry McGill and Paddy Dunne, they will all do what is right for Laois. Let’s leave the dust settle but I can guarantee people that the right thing will be done for Laois going forward.”

Scorers for Down: L Kerr (3-2); D Magill (2-0); P Havern (1-3); O Murdock (1-1): R Mason (1-1, 0-1 free); E Branagan (0-3); P Branagan (0-2); C Doherty (0-2, 0-1 mark); R Johnston (0-1); N Kane (0-1 free).

Scorers for Laois: M Barry (1-6, 1-0 penalty, 0-5 frees); K Swayne (1-0); E Lowry (0-2, 0-1 mark); P Kingston, E O’Carroll, D Kavanagh (all 0-1); K Roche (0-1 ‘45’).

DOWN: N O’Kane; P McCarthy, P Laverty, A Doherty; M Rooney, C Doherty, S Johnston; D Guinness, O Murdock; L Kerr, R Mason, D Magill; E Branagan, P Havern, R Johnston.

Subs: R McEvoy for Laverty (HT); A Annett for Guinness (43); P Branagan for Doherty (43); R Carr for Havern (47); D McAleenan for R Johnston (49); R O’Hare for S Johnston (54).

LAOIS: K Roche; S Greene, T Collins, R Pigott; P Kirwan, M Timmons, P O’Sullivan; K Lillis, D Larkin; C Murphy, P Kingston, J Finn; M Barry, E O’Carroll, E Lowry.

Subs: S O’Flynn for Kirwan, K Swayne for Murphy and A Mohan for Collins (all HT); D Kavanagh for Timmons (38); N Corbet for Murphy (63).

Referee: B Tierney (Dublin).