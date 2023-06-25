Ladies football wrap: Wins for Meath, Armagh, Galway, and Dublin

Meath got the defence of their crown off to a winning start with a 1-13 to 1-8 win away to Waterford which sends them into the quarter-finals
Ladies football wrap: Wins for Meath, Armagh, Galway, and Dublin

HEADS-UP FOOTBALL: Aoife Minogue of Meath in action against Cora Murray of Waterford during the TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Championship match at Fraher Field in Dungarvan. Pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 18:39
John Fallon and Aisling Clery

The reigning TG4 All-Ireland SFC champions Meath got the defence of their crown off to a winning start with a 1-13 to 1-8 win away to Waterford which sends them into the quarter-finals.

Galway booked a home quarter-final date after a 4-10 to 3-4 victory away to Tipperary, while a late Aimee Mackin goal from a penalty booked a last eight spot for Armagh as they edged out Mayo by 2-10 to 1-11 in a thriller.

Dublin bounced back from their opening round loss to put Cavan to the sword by 5-15 to 1-8, with Carla Rowe leading the way with a superb 3-6 haul.

Eilish O’Dowd and Rowe got the goals in the opening half as they built up an unassailable 2-9 to 0-3 interval lead in Cavan.

Rowe, who cancelled out Geraldine Sheridan’s goal for Cavan after the restart, could afford to miss a penalty after 58 minutes but still complete her hat-trick in the dying moments.

All-Star forward Emma Duggan fired 1-4, including a late goal, as champions Meath advanced to the quarter-finals with a hard-earned win at Fraher Field. Orlagh Lally landed four points from play for the visitors while Niamh Gallogly got two.

Lauren McGregor, who took her 2023 haul to 9-18 with a return of 1-4, did most for Waterford to challenge the champions of the past two years.

Galway backed up their impressive win over Cork with a nine-point win away to Tipperary.

Tracey Leonard, Lynsey Noone, Louise Ward and Kate Slevin got the goals for a Galway side who led by 1-7 to 1-2 at the break.

Aishling Moloney fisted home goals for the home side at the start and end of the game and Angela McGuigan also found the yet for a Tipperary side who will now face Cork with a quarter-final spot on the line.

Results 

Sunday June 25 

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship 

Group 1 Armagh 2-10 Mayo 1-11 

Group 2 Meath 1-13 Waterford 1-8 

Group 3 Dublin 5-15 Cavan 1-8 

Group 4 Galway 4-10 Tipperary 3-4

