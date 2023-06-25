Cork SHL round-up: Sars to play holders Blackrock in the final

Sarsfields will play Blackrock in the final of the Red FM Cork SHL after the final round of fixtures took place across the weekend.

Sars were already qualified for the final but they suffered their first defeat of the season last Tuesday against Douglas in a delayed Round 8 fixture, a result that opened the door to Douglas to qualify for the final.

However, the Rockies firmly closed that door after thy defeated Na Piarsaigh by 2-18 to 1-12. They led by 1-9 to 1-3 at the break as Tadhg Deasy goaled for the home side while Kelvin Forde found the net for Na Piarsaigh.

Ross O’Sullivan hit 0-5 for the northsiders but another Deasy goal, 0-6 from Michael O’Halloran and 0-4 from the returning Alan Connolly made sure the Rockies will be looking to make it back-to-back titles when they play Sars in the final.

Douglas travelled to Kanturk, who needed a win to give themselves a chance of avoiding relegation. The city side led throughout as Shane Bourke struck for a goal, Brian Turnbull hit 0-8 and Alan Cadogan pilfered 0-4.

Kanturk dug deep however, as 0-10 from Rory Sheahan and 1-2 from Alan Walsh kept them in contention. They then hit six of the last seven points with Sheahan and Colin Walsh hitting their last two to secure a famous 1-20 to 1-18 victory.

That result put the pressure on Erin’s Own and Carrigtwohill, who had drawn 1-15 apiece last Tuesday, a result that guaranteed safety for neither side as they faced Fr O’Neill’s and Charleville respectively.

Blackrock players P.J. Linehan and Ryan Sweeney breaking between Darragh Long and Ben Nodwel of Sarsfields.

Carrigtwohill seemed to be in major trouble as they trailed by 0-14 to 0-12 with time almost up. Liam Gosnell was after hitting 0-8 for the Imokilly side, while Jack Doyle and Darragh Fitzgibbon had scored 0-5 and 0-4 respectively for Charleville.

Then Seamus Roche struck for a goal to put his side in front before Darragh Fitzgibbon’s fifth point secured a share of the spoils for his side.

This left Carrigtwohill needing a favour from Fr O’Neill’s, and they delivered in style as they defeated Erin’s Own by 4-24 to 1-15, thus condemning the Glounthaune side to Division 2 for 2024.

Deccie Dalton was on fire for O’Neill’s as he hit 1-12 while Billy Dunne struck for 3-2 and Dan Harrington and Adrian Keneally both hurled well. On a tough day for Erin’s Own, Shane Irwin was their top scorer as he scored their goal while Mark Collins and Conor Lenihan also showed well.

Finally, top played bottom in Riverstown as Sars finished their campaign with a 2-21 to 2-14 win over Killeagh. Darragh Long and Killian Murphy raised the green flags for Sars for whom Brian Murphy starred at centre-back while for Killeagh Dylan McCarthy hit 1-8 and Sean Long banged in their other goal.

There was less excitement in Division 2 as Glen Rovers and Ballincollig had already qualified for the final and ensured their promotion in doing so while Bishopstown and Mallow were already destined for relegation.

The Glen welcomed Bride Rovers, who were shorn the talents of Eoin and Brian Roche who have gone Stateside for a few weeks, to the Glen field and their 4-21 to 0-20 win secured them top spot.

Patrick Horgan registered 2-12 for the Glen, the returning Luke Horgan also scored a goal, as did Shane Kennefick while for Bride Adam Walsh hit 0-7 and William Finnegan 0-4.

A few St Finbarr’s players have also gone to the US, but they still had Ethan Twomey, Ben Cunningham and Ciarán Doolan back in their ranks as they defeated Ballincollig by 3-27 to 1-14. Jack Cahalane was the star of the show for the Barr’s as he hit 1-3 inside the first quarter to help the Togher side to a 1-16 to 1-6 half time lead.

Pádraig Buggy and John Wiggington Barrett raised the other green flags in the second half while Sam Cunningham hit 0-3 as Sean O’Neill had the goal for Ballincollig.

That loss allowed Midleton to join Ballincollig on twelve points as they defeated Fermoy by 1-19 to 1-11 in Clonmult Memorial Park. Unfortunately for the Magpies, however, an earlier loss to Ballincollig meant that they finished in third spot as a result of the head-to-head rule.

Aaron Mulcahy hit 0-6 for Midleton, Mike Finn, Paul Haughney and Pa White all scored 0-3 while Pádraig O’Brien struck for 1-1.

Goals from Rory O’Callaghan, Jack O’Callaghan, Dan O’Donovan and DJ Twomey helped Courcey Rovers to a 4-13 to 1-12 win over Newtownshandrum for whom David O’Connor goaled and Jamie Coughlan and Rory Troy played well.

Finally, Two goals from Pearse Morris helped Bishopstown to a 2-20 to 3-10 win over Mallow, Daragh Moynihan, Dan Sheehan and Denny Hayes with the majors for the Avondhu side.

Meanwhile, the Division 3 final will be contested by Carrigaline and Éire Óg while in Division 4, Ballinhassig will take on their neighbours from Valley Rovers.