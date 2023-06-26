Donoghue's Dublin side gaining experience in big games

Micheál Donoghue remains hopeful that Dublin’s disappointing defeat to Clare will stand to them in time.

The Boys in Blue started off the year by losing a handful of their veteran players, including the likes of Cian O’Callaghan, Chris Crummey, Liam Rushe, Seán Moran, Mark Schutte, and Alan Nolan.

But such withdrawals didn’t stop Donoghue’s youthful side from earning an All-Ireland quarter-final spot in his first year at the helm.

“A team like Dublin has to get exposure to these big games. That’s the only way you’re going to get the experience,” he said.

“When you’re building towards that and trying to be successful, you’re going to have days like this. That’s the negative side of it.

“I can’t fault their attitude or application – I said that right through – they’ve been top-class. We were missing a lot of lads from the start of the year and that didn’t hold them back.

“Today we met one of the top teams in the country and we’ve just got to learn from it.”

Ultimately, it was Clare’s 2-3 burst between the 34th and 36th minutes of the first half that killed off Donoghue’s side.

“Hugely disappointing,” was his assessment. “Clare got a good start, our boys came back really well. Obviously, the goals midway and towards the end of the first half were a killer.

“Three or four balls [before half-time] made a massive difference for them. Their experience shone through and they were absolutely clinical when the opportunities presented themselves. They’re a top team, big learning curve for us today.

“Genuinely, coming down, I thought we were in good shape. We were in a decent position. Hard one to take but, look, that’s the joys of it.”

It was the channels Clare created down the middle which were Dublin’s undoing, with the five goals almost carbon-copied down that central route.

“That’s what they do. They try and create it and they executed it perfectly. At this level, if you stand off or you’re caught for three yards you can be punished even from 70 yards out.”

Donal Burke (2-59) was the top-scorer in Championship coming into this weekend but was badly hampered by a hamstring injury. He was withdrawn by the eighth minute having slipped with his first two shots.

“It was hugely disappointing but in fairness to them, they responded well,” said Donoghue.

“When Donie went off, we were down but the boys came back really well. The goals before half-time were just a killer.”

His side outscored Clare by 1-5 to 0-2 in the following 10 minutes before the Banner sparked to life.

For Donoghue and his young crew, success will be measured in the long run.

“For us, the ambition is to get to play in these games. The only way you’re going to get experience is by playing in big games.

“Today is tough, it’s a hard one to take, but look, you just dust yourself down and go again.”