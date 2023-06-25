O'Rourke non-committal on Donegal stay

Donegal look set to face another crossroads with Aidan O’Rourke non-committal on whether he will continue as manager in the wake of their All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final loss to Tyrone.

O’Rourke, initially head coach, came in to replace Paddy Carr, who stepped aside following a meeting with senior players after the county’s indifferent start to 2023.

“A very long lie down,” is what Armagh native O’Rourke said when asked of his immediate plans. “It was such a huge effort to get to where we are now. I genuinely thought that we would be going for another wee bit. I had never anticipated being manager of Donegal. I was happy to help out because of proximity, but it is time to go back to my under-16 team at Dromintee and we're looking forward to the Championship.

“There is no point in saying it wasn't tough at times, particularly for the players. They showed plenty of character at different times. They could have folded up the tent and went back to their clubs. They are very proud, tough Donegal men and it is a testament to the work that they did that they showed glimpses of what they are capable of. There is far more in them. Better circumstances and with better opportunities, this team will push on.”

Tyrone might just be finding their form at the right time as their best championship performance since lifting Sam Maguire in 2021 was too much for Donegal.

"We dug it out,” said Feargal Logan, Tyrone joint manager with Brian Dooher. “We had the breeze in the first half and we got a bit of a lead on. The crowd could have roared them to the line if they had got back a few more points.

"The message at half-time was more of the same. You could sit back, but with shooters like McBrearty, Gallen, Thompson and these guys, if you sit back they could bang them over from 60 yards.

"Our lads have plenty of resilience and character. They have really had serious comments made about a group that has won the All-Ireland in the past couple of years so let's see how we get on from now.”

Scorers for Donegal: O Gallen 0-4, 1f; P McBrearty 0-3, 2f; O Doherty 0-1; C McColgan 0-1; C Thompson 0-2; S Patton 0-1, 45; L McGlynn 0-1

Scorers for Tyrone: R Canavan 1-1; D McCurry 0-5, 4f; M McKernan 0-2, D Canavan 0-5, 1f; M Donnelly 0-3, B Kennedy and C Kilpatrick 0-1;

DONEGAL: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, C McColgan; C Ward, E Gallagher, S McMenamin; C McGonagle, H McFadden; D Ó Baoill, C Thompson, O Doherty; J Brennan, O Gallen, P McBrearty.

Subs: J McGee for Doherty (h-t), L McGlynn for Ó Baoill (44), R O’Donnell for McFadden (47), B O’Donnell for McColgan (62), G Mulreany for Curran (70+3)

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O'Neill, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, K McGeary, R Canavan; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan.

Subs: F Burns for McGeary (56) R Donnelly for D Canavan (62); N Devlin for R Canavan (70+2).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).