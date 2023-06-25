Mannion: 'There is no point in being too down in the dumps. You have to pick yourself up and go'

For the fifth time in a row, Galway were able to recover from a Leinster final defeat to win the following All-Ireland quarter-final.

“Five Leinster final defeats?” asked Pádraic Mannion, who has been around for all of them. “Thanks for reminding of that! That’s just the nature of the championship. Every team in the championship has lost at least one game. We’re not the only ones to lose a game. It’s just the way the championship is. If it was five or six years ago under the old format, it probably would have hit a bit harder but you just have to take what you can from it.”

Stepping up as he did to represent Galway at the All-Ireland championship launch two days after literally kicking away his chance of a third provincial medal, Mannion has demonstrated Galway were going to be able to move from the disappointment.

Henry Shefflin spoke of the mood in the camp changing the weekend following the loss and Mannion agreed they had changed their attitude from looking back to looking forward. “I think there has to be really because you’re still in the championship and you have a game in two weeks. There is no point in being too down in the dumps; you have to pick yourself up and go.”

As for whether Galway are more primed for an All-Ireland semi-final tilt against Limerick than last year, Mannion was uncertain but he couldn’t say enough about his team’s resolve in keeping Tipperary to 1-18.

“The lads in fairness worked awful hard. Sometimes it can look like you’re tactically doing a lot of stuff when all it is is people working hard and working for each other and that’s what we went after today.”

To go down without giving the best account of themselves was the sickener for Tipperary manager Liam Cahill. “Never mind getting beaten, but when you get beaten not firing the way you know you’re capable of, it makes all that bit harder to swallow,” he bemoaned.

To still be in the contest at the death having been eight points in arrears was a positive for Tipperary but when they had been so virile in the first three games of the Munster championship this flatness was alarming.

“We never questioned our heart, our fight or our endeavour,” stated Cahill. “These boys will fight to the end, we discussed how we were to play and some of us went away from it. And when you go away from the way you are meant to play and the way it’s laid out for you, it’s so disappointing from a manager and coach’s perspective.

“I know pressure does that and intensity in a game does that, but those boys have come through three or four massively intense games. No disrespect to the game today but there were encounters a lot more intense than today, and just failed to execute what we went through, so it’s bitterly disappointing.

“But we’ll go back and do what all Tipperary people do, we’ll dust ourselves down and take the criticism that will come. We know that criticism will come, that’s part and parcel of being involved in a setup like Tipperary and we'll go back to the grindstone, myself and the lads in the management team and we’ll make changes.

“We will have to go about putting our own stamp on this. I suppose we've done reasonably okay to date getting to the quarter-final of the championship. But I’ll be rigorously going through the club championship this year to definitely freshen up the panel for next year.”