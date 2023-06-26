A pig of an All-Ireland quarter-final in which Galway made Tipperary squeal.

The winning margin may have been keeping with recent contests between the counties but the 34,180 in TUS Gaelic Grounds knew the score. Galway, playing below their capacity, were far better than Tipperary whose inadequacies manifested themselves for the second time in three games.

The hallmarks that have made Liam Cahill and Mikey Bevans’ teams so difficult to beat were absent here. Would we have highlighted their warm-up was far from slick had they won? Probably not but it was evident from early doors that they weren’t at the pitch of this game as they aimed high into the Galway half of the field and produced low yields.

Expected to beat Waterford, Tipperary failed. Expected to beat Galway, they failed again and not much better. Leaving aside the non-event that was the Offaly game, Tipperary have performed best when unfancied. If they are to take the next step, they will have to learn to live with the hype they themselves have generated.

More grounded and wily, suddenly the roads open up in front of Galway. Without captain Declan Hannon and Seán Finn, Limerick are vulnerable. Twelve months ago, Galway limped through against Cork before pushing Limerick all the way in a semi-final. This time around, they will return to Croke Park wiser and feeling more assured about themselves.

That’s not to say they look like champions material right now. A conversion rate of roughly 50% won’t cut it from hereon in and they still suffer bouts of shakiness. A team playing as poorly as Tipperary should have been put out of their misery long before the end never mind given the chance to pull off a daylight heist. But if semi-finals are only for winning, quarter-finals are simply there to be negotiated.

Shefflin knows his team are playing within themselves but there are reasons to be cheerful. A scorer of 1-2 against Cork last year, Conor Whelan posted 1-4 here and could have had three more goals in a stinking first half at the end of which Galway led by three, 0-10 to 0-7. After a dazzling Leinster final, his form is soaring.

Following a sustained absence from the team, Cathal Mannion has settled back in, Cianan Fahy was excellent under the dropping ball and tactically Galway were a class above Tipperary, diluting their running game by simply stepping back.

Comparing the side’s situation to 12 months ago, Shefflin said: “I think the group, with ourselves we’re more comfortable, the relationship between us is definitely stronger than it was 12 months ago. That’s a good thing, that’s what you want, that’s why we go training every Tuesday and Thursday. It’s for the bond and the spirit and hopefully then you get the performance.”

Eight points up in the 51st minute, it was a role reversal for Galway who had found themselves chasing the head-starts they gave to Dublin and Kilkenny in their previous two outings. Whelan eventually took his opportunity inside the first minute of the second half and Galway were in control.

“We were in Tullamore last weekend and Tipp just blitzed Offaly,” remarked Shefflin. “And we knew they’d be coming out and they’d probably saying, ‘They’re probably hurting a little bit from the Leinster final, they’re wondering, let’s go at them’. And that’s why we wanted it to turn into a bit of a grit and a battle and to be fair the lads used the ball very well and obviously the lads inside looked very threatening.”

Substitute John McGrath’s 63rd minute goal, following up on ball in from Conor Bowe after Jason Forde failed to take the initial chance, brought Tipperary to within a point but Galway never surrendered the lead they had held from the 25th minute. Tom Monaghan’s three points from the bench were much appreciated.

Shefflin couldn’t have too many complaints about keeping the opponents to a goal having conceded four in the Leinster final. “Like, truthfully, you’ve a lot of leaders as well on that team, who have won All-Ireland medals that weren’t happy after the Leinster final. The concession of four goals, three of them from a defensive point of view you couldn’t be happy. So, I thought they were heroic tonight and in fairness to the lads up top they worked extremely hard as well.”

As Cahill acknowledged afterwards, this feeling is becoming far too familiar for Tipperary. A repeat of the Waterford performance speaks of an inherent issue that he must address for 2024. Two wins from six games won’t feel like progress. Rightly, Cahill wasn’t looking to strike the soft ball question about this being a relatively good season for the county.

“But we’re in the business of winning. And I hope I’m not coming across as a sore loser – I’m not – but when you manage or play for Tipperary, you expect to win, and you expect to win playing with a bit of identity and our identity wasn’t there. I’m not heaping the blame on the players, it’s just days like that, we had it in the last round of the Munster championship as well.

“I’d love to be able to get the answers for it but they might have to come from within. We'' try to find them as the winter unfolds. We’ve plenty of time now anyway, that’s for sure.”

Scorers for Galway: E. Niland (0-8, 7 frees); C. Whelan (1-4); T. Monaghan (0-3); C. Fahy (0-2); R. Glennon, J. Cooney, D. Burke (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (0-10, 8 frees); J. McGrath (1-0); A. Tynan, S. Kennedy (0-2 each); M. Breen, G. O’Connor, R. Maher, J. Ryan (0-1 each).

GALWAY: É. Murphy; J. Grealish, G. McInerney, D. Morrissey; C. Mannion, D. Burke (c), P. Mannion; S. Linnane, J. Cooney; B. Concannon, C. Fahy, R. Glennon; C. Whelan, K. Cooney, E. Niland.

Subs: T. Monaghan for R. Glennon (49); C. Cooney for B. Concannon (55); J. Flynn for K. Cooney (62); F. Burke for G. McInerney (64); L. Collins for C. Fahy (70+3).

TIPPERARY: R. Shelly; E. Connolly, M. Breen, D. McCormack; B. O’Mara, R. Maher, C. Barrett; C. Stakelum, N. McGrath (c); A. Tynan, J. Forde, S. Kennedy; M. Kehoe, S. Callanan, J. Morris.

Subs: C. Bowe for M. Kehoe, G. O’Connor for S. Callanan (both h-t); J. Ryan for C. Stakelum (50); J. McGrath for N. McGrath (53); Jack Ryan for A. Tynan (70+1).

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow)