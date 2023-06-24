Cleary unsure on last-eight involvement for Hurley

Cork manager John Cleary is unsure if Brian Hurley will be available for next weekend’s All-Ireland football quarter-final.

The hamstring injury which forced Hurley out of the action midway through the second half of last Sunday’s Mayo win saw the Cork captain play no part in Saturday’s preliminary quarter-final victory.

“I don’t know,” replied Cleary when asked what Hurley’s chances were of being available for their last-eight bout.

“We'll see how he goes this week. We thought last weekend he might be okay. But it was obvious on Thursday night that he was only at 50%.”

The same as last weekend at the Gaelic Grounds, Cork’s bench impact more than mitigated for Hurley’s absence.

Conor Corbett’s goal shoved Cork four clear on 57 minutes. Chris Óg Jones’ second point shortly after pushed the hosts further in front, while Kevin O’Donovan’s fisted injury-time point proved the decisive and winning score.

“We didn’t have Brian and so it was a case of the next man up. We’ve been trying to build a panel here and trying to have 26, 27 players that are ready to step up, so that the very minute someone goes out, someone comes up along the line. Our subs today made the big difference when they did come on.”

Cleary was adamant that O’Donovan’s winner and the patient build-up that preceded it pointed to a changed Cork. Toppling Division 1 opposition has instilled a self-belief that manifested itself in the fashioning of O’Donovan’s deciding score.

“We needed to win a big game against one of the top teams to give the belief that we could actually go on and do that. In the league against Dublin and Derry, we came so close and didn't get over the line. Against Kerry here, we had our chances and didn't get over the line. The Mayo game was definitely a big turning point. That definitely helped us. We didn't panic coming down the straight here, even though things were going against us.

“The last ball there, someone might have just pulled the trigger from a bad angle. It got to Ian Maguire, he was so cool, he popped it into Kevin and he put it over the bar. Maybe previous to this, we wouldn't have done that.

“They are getting mature, and they are getting mature because they are playing the top teams and able to go toe-to-toe with them. And even the days losing out by a point or two, there are a lot of learnings in that, as well.”

For the second year in succession, Cork are involved in the last eight of the football championship. No disrespect to either Limerick or last year's Louth version, but Cork’s passage to the 2022 quarters was a great deal easier than this time around. Cork also return to GAA HQ with far more expectation than was the case 12 months ago.

“This year, we have played Louth, Kerry, Mayo, and Roscommon. We've definitely had a much harder route. We are playing much better this year. Our fitness levels are better. We are in a better place than we were last year.”

They certainly weren’t in a bad place at half-time in Saturday’s game, only one behind Roscommon after a 37-minute first half where they only clicked for the last three.

“The big thing for us and it gave us great confidence at half-time was getting the three points just before half-time and getting it back to one. Having not played at all for 30 minutes, we were now only a point down.

“We said, 'surely lads there is more we can give and we are better than what we showed in the first-half'. That's what we did, bar when they took over there coming towards the end. The main thing is we got over the line by a point and we are thrilled with that.”