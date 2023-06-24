Wexford players to voice backing for Egan at county board meeting

Members of the Wexford senior hurling panel will attend a county board meeting next week to voice their backing for Darragh Egan continuing as manager for a third season in 2024.

A meeting has been convened where the Irish Examiner understands the group will express why they voted in favour of the Tipperary native staying on in the position. A decision on Egan’s future is expected to be made that evening.

With opinion divided in the county about the 2019 All-Ireland SHC winning coach remaining on following a difficult season, the players want to present a show of support for the Kiladangan man.

With a final-round victory against would-be Leinster champions Kilkenny in Chadwicks Wexford Park, Wexford retained their status in the provincial championship.

Their position had been under threat following a shock home defeat to Westmeath the previous weekend when they collapsed having led by 17 points.

County chairman Micheál Martin did not confirm the players would attend the meeting except to say that “a review of the 2023 season has been ongoing in recent weeks which has involved gathering opinions across all stakeholders.”

He continued: “There is no doubt that it has been a disappointing year for our senior hurling team and the review is an attempt to ensure that the findings will provide a platform so that we can reach our goals and meet the expectations of our team and our dedicated supporters.

“The fact that there is a strong depth of feeling within the county should be seen as a positive, and we need to channel this to make the necessary improvements. Our full county committee will decide on the next steps at a meeting next week.”

Egan last year guided Wexford to the All-Ireland quarter-finals where they were narrowly beaten by Clare after they had finished third in Leinster.

Prior to that, they won all five of their Division 1A league games before a heavy loss in the semi-final against Waterford. This year, they won just one league fixture as Egan attempted to strengthen his panel while contending with a flurry of injuries.