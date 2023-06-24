Dalo Live: On the road for the All-Ireland semis. Get your tickets now

Dalo Live returns ahead of the All-Ireland semi-finals. We know Limerick and Kilkenny are there. We will find out later on Saturday who joins them as the other four contenders face off at TUS Gaelic Grounds.
Can the champions be dethroned? Join the wonderful Anthony Daly, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers, plus special guests, as the countdown to the last four clashes reaches a climax.
We'll be live at The Treehouse at Fitzgerald's Woodlands House Hotel & Spa on July 6 at 7:30pm.
Expect informed, lively discussion as well as the usual off-the-ball shemozzles.
General admission: €25
Irish Examiner subscriber discount price: €15