Dalo Live: On the road for the All-Ireland semis. Get your tickets now

Join the wonderful Anthony Daly, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers, plus special guests, as the countdown to the last four clashes reaches a climax. 
Dalo Live: On the road for the All-Ireland semis. Get your tickets now

Dalo Live

Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 00:31

Dalo Live returns ahead of the All-Ireland semi-finals. We know Limerick and Kilkenny are there. We will find out later on Saturday who joins them as the other four contenders face off at TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Can the champions be dethroned? Join the wonderful Anthony Daly, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers, plus special guests, as the countdown to the last four clashes reaches a climax. 

We'll be live at The Treehouse at Fitzgerald's Woodlands House Hotel & Spa on July 6 at 7:30pm.

Expect informed, lively discussion as well as the usual off-the-ball shemozzles.

General admission: €25

Irish Examiner subscriber discount price: €15

Buy tickets here

More in this section

Galway v Tipperary - All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final An icy start to the heated Galway v Tipp rivalry
Galway v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Talking points: An epic rivalry awaits another glorious chapter
Donegal v Derry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 Tír Chonaill turnaround: How the mood music changed in Donegal
<p>FORMER Kerry star Shane Nolan hit 3-11 as Crotta put Dr Crokes to the sword. File pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Kerry SHC: Shane Nolan stars as Crotta put Dr Crokes to the sword

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd