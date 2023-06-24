Repeat of Leinster final as Dublin and Kilkenny meet in Parnell Park

Saturday's All-Ireland Senior Championship clash between Dublin and Kilkenny (Parnell Park, 2pm) is a repeat of the Leinster final, in which Kilkenny needed a late goal to eke out a four-point triumph. The All-Ireland champions were at full strength so it was a good effort by Dublin, following their relegation from the top tier of the National League.
They failed to replicate that though when falling to a heavy defeat to Tipperary in the first round and defeat here would end their hopes of returning to the quarter-final stages, at which the Cats ended their journey last year.
Kilkenny looked to be getting the defence of their title off to the perfect start when leading by ten points early in the second half against Wexford but in the end had to settle for a draw so will be anxious to record victory here ahead of their concluding tie with Tipperary.
Wexford meet Tipperary at Bellefield on Sunday (4pm) and are in good shape after a stunning last-quarter rally saw them snatch a draw with Kilkenny in the opening round, having trailed by ten points. They were still four down at the end of regulation time but Áine Lacey’s phenomenal goal preceded a spectacular equalising point from Ciara O’Connor.
Division 1B league finalists, the Model County women are moving in the right direction but face another major test against a Tipperary team that enjoyed a good Division 1A league campaign before a narrow loss to Kilkenny denied them a place in the top-tier decider.
They annexed the Munster title subsequently, however, and began this campaign with an easy win against Dublin. If they can do the business here, they will be back in the knockout stages, after a seven-year run ended on score difference 12 months ago.