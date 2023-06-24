Repeat of Leinster final as Dublin and Kilkenny meet in Parnell Park

Saturday's All-Ireland Senior Championship clash between Dublin and Kilkenny (Parnell Park, 2pm) is a repeat of the Leinster final, in which Kilkenny needed a late goal to eke out a four-point triumph. The All-Ireland champions were at full strength so it was a good effort by Dublin, following their relegation from the top tier of the National League.

They failed to replicate that though when falling to a heavy defeat to Tipperary in the first round and defeat here would end their hopes of returning to the quarter-final stages, at which the Cats ended their journey last year.