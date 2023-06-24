When county needs club: 'It is soul-destroying to sit there for 12 weeks without real football'

In Conor Laverty’s mind the logic was simple. He had come to this realisation long before he was confirmed as Down manager. Players need to play. Why make a fuss about that?

Where possible, those outside the matchday panel are released to their clubs.

"Listen, I saw that has been made a big deal about,” Laverty said of their policy after victory over Cavan.

“Whenever I took the job, I have always said that was always going to be the way. I’ve been a player who has started for Down and I have been one of those players who has been outside the matchday squad. I always promised myself whenever I was in that position, I would try to never do that to a player.”

Laverty went on to praise it as a positive for both camps. They walk a two-way street. Once club and county came hand in hand. As intercounty setups raced towards elite environments, the grip on the steering wheel tightened.

The intercounty manager was in control and that meant complete separation. Intercounty took priority, the rest could sort itself after.

Stars played both and were content with their lot. Others needed more. A season made up of intense training and in-house games with a burst of club action at the backend. Where is the progression in that?

The wheel is turning now. Is that because of the split season, a post-Covid realisation or just old-fashioned sound judgement? All of the above.

“It is common sense management,” says former Tyrone footballer Kyle Coney. “I would have had spells with very little game time over the course of a ten-week period. Potentially playing no games during that time.

“You might be a few minutes in a qualifier but when you go back to your club, it is not that you are off the pace, but you are not match fit whatsoever.

“It is definitely a positive move in the GAA and a change of direction I am really happy to see. I know Armagh did it, a few of the Crossmaglen lads like James Morgan who were coming back from injury played for the club. For lads outside the matchday panel, they need proper game time.”

Kyle Coney of Tyrone. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Down are not a wonderful anomaly. This is a trend. Previously there were isolated cases. Now it is contagious. Meath’s bench this weekend is another example. The likes of Cillian O'Sullivan, Diarmuid Moriarty and Donal Lenihan have all played locally in recent weeks.

In Dublin it has started to happen with those outside the 26. Evan Comerford marked his return from injury with Ballymun Kickhams. Last weekend Mayo’s Cillian O’Connor togged out for Ballintubber and kicked 2-6. He is recalled to the squad for Sunday’s Salthill blockbuster.

Good for the body and good for the mind.

“It is really mentally tough,” recalls Coney. “There are only so many times you can go to the well. Telling yourself, ‘I’ll prove a manager wrong or do this and get in.’ Whenever I was with Tyrone, we didn’t play challenge games. It was all A vs B.

“Don’t get me wrong, there was huge intensity and learning from them, but it is soul-destroying to sit there for 12 weeks without real football. You go back to your club and might be a main player, but you aren’t performing because you don’t have match sharpness. I remember when Ronan O’Neill stepped away, he did an interview about finding it tough mentally not be getting games.”

The principle is sound. In practice it is not always simple. These amateur athletes live increasingly sophisticated lives. There is no one-size-fits-all approach.

“It is a really hard one for managers,” explains Kerry All-Star Shane Enright. “Take a panel of 35 players, you’ve always got two or three knocks. If you think about a championship week when you play an A vs B game, you need 30 for that.

“For example, if a guy plays on a Sunday, can he play an A vs B game the day before? That is why managers aren’t allowing it.

“But players want to play matches. It is simple as that. If you are not playing competitive games, you won’t be match fit. I know down in Kerry this year; two or three lads have left the panel. Half the reason is because of that. They weren’t getting game time in Kerry and on the opposite side they weren’t playing with the club either.

“It depends on the individual really. That is where the fallout comes with clubs. One player is allowed to play but it could be different for another. In reality, one fella might only get 20 minutes in an A vs B game and needs more. That is a big difference. Clubs don’t see it. They just see one fella allowed to play and one is not. There is science behind this too.”

Tyrone operate a league where the first five rounds are run without county players. No one on the senior panel can play. Coney believes for an improved system to work there it would have to be set in stone. All outside the first 18 are available.

“Our league is so competitive. Take Edendork. They’ve Niall Morgan, Conn Kilpatrick and Darren McCurry. All starters. Right now, they have no points on the board. If they were playing Trillick tonight and Trillick had their county lads back from the extended panel, it would create huge hassle.”

At a media briefing before the Connacht championship, Pádraic Joyce made a promise. Galway’s league started in March and senior panellists featured throughout. That would continue during championship, he declared, particularly for their rehabbing cohort.

This season Corofin manager Kevin Johnson has been in regular contact with Joyce as Kieran Molloy returns from an ACL injury. That is the new normal.

Molloy came on in a league semi-final last week as he closes in on a return to the big stage. A significant step in a journey plotted out meticulously by all parties.

Read More Football team news: Cork name same starting side for Roscommon clash

“Kieran has been part of training for two or three months but for him, being released back to play a competitive semi-final, not just physically but psychologically, it is such a lift. He got through 20 minutes of a competitive game. That is so important for players. It gives them confidence.

“The medical team with Galway are working with Kieran. They released him. We were told he could do 20 minutes and that is exactly what we did. That communication is so important. We all want the same for our players. It suits us all.”

The Galway kingpins made a league decider yet Johnson maintains that was never a priority. The league should have one specific purpose, development. Those trying to break into the senior first 15 fit seamlessly into that.

Corofin won an U19 county title in 2022 and have used they last few months to advance that group. There is no issue if a county player is released to an opposition. It is about having everyone ready for road.

“Just get on with it. We’ve a great structure here which is more important. It was all well mapped out. Eight games which we could all plan for, we’d a semi-final and will have a final as well.

"The important thing is everyone is working together. This can be a win for the club, the county and the player.”