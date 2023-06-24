Cathal Barrett the man to get jobs done for Tipperary

Conor O’Brien has underlined the importance of Cathal Barrett to the Tipperary panel as he comes back into the team for Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway.

Corner-back Barrett did not play any part in the preliminary quarter-final win over Offaly and hasn’t featured since suffering concussion in the county’s penultimate round game against Limerick last month.

For 29-year-old Barrett, there will be plenty of personal motivation following his double-yellow sending-off against Galway in the equivalent game at the same Limerick venue three years ago when Tipperary were edged out.

After notable performances against Clare, Cork and Limerick, Barrett’s former county team-mate and fellow inside defender O’Brien knows just how much he will be needed this weekend.

“He is becoming more and more important to this team. He has speed, he has hurling and he is aggressive. He’s a fella who you want in your team.

“As we saw when he wasn’t there against Waterford — and listen it was a case of us being hugely flat on the day too — he is hugely important. You saw that the first day against Clare when he went and did a job on Tony Kelly. He’s in the Seán Finn, Mikey Butler mould. He is dependable. You’d be confident that whatever job he is given, he will do it.

“Cathal loves getting those jobs whether it’s taking Seamus Flanagan, Tony Kelly, Conor Whelan. He loves being told, ‘Right, this is your job today.’ I think he relishes it. If Cathal is right, he could be sent after Whelan as he did in the Gaelic Grounds the last time they played. If Whelan plays like he did the last day against Kilkenny, they’re going to have to assign somebody to him.”

At the same time, lashings of goals are expected in this clash, Galway having conceded six of them in their last two games while Tipperary gave up 11 in their five SHC outings this year – Galway have scored 15 and Tipperary 14.

"The goals being conceded has been an issue and there’s no point in saying otherwise but Galway have a similar issue at the other end,” notes O’Brien. “Liam Cahill and Mikey Bevans back their team to go for the jugular and attack and at times it does leave us a bit exposed. Ronan (Maher) has been staying back to help as an extra body if there are runners coming through.

“You have to think this is a huge quarter-final because of the age profile of the team. The day of the Limerick game, 14 of the 26 were either in their first or second year playing senior hurling with Tipp. To win on Saturday would mark great progress in such a short space of time.”

Because of injury and form, only Michael Breen has been ever-present for Tipperary behind their half-back line in this championship. That upheaval doesn’t matter to Cahill, says O’Brien.

“There are no excuses. He looks at the team he has and goes and plays it. He gets on with it. Limerick have been doing the same these last few years.”