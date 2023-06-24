Suddenly, Down are looking up again

It's only last year that Down went through an entire season without winning a game, skirting rock bottom under a manager who appeared to take the job because nobody else wanted it.

Down couldn't put a foot right under James McCartan yet a year on, team captain Pierce Laverty is looking enviously at Ulster rivals Derry and talking about following their path to success.

Far from being laughed out of the room, there are plenty who feel that Laverty could just be on the money with his positive prediction.

Under namesake manager Conor Laverty they have turned a corner this year and look a different group, clearly united and with an ambitious target of delivering on their Tailteann Cup favourites tag.

Beyond that, achieving the same sort of success that back-to-back Ulster champions Derry have enjoyed in recent seasons is the lofty target.

"That's where we want to go," said full-back Laverty. "I know it took Derry two years to get out of Division 2, they missed out on promotion last year narrowly but, that's our target.

"For you to challenge for an Ulster championship, and even a Sam Maguire, you need to be dining at the top table with the likes of Kerry, Dublin, and Mayo. So there'll be a big push on next year to get promotion. But even in the short-term this game now, it's as big a game as this group has played.

"It is crucial for the experience of the team. But definitely, we look at Derry and that's where you want to get to. I think if you can win an Ulster championship you can definitely challenge for a Sam Maguire."

Conor Laverty's arrival as manager has been a game-changer for Down. The fear at first was that his reputation as a Kilcoo diehard might be a problem but he has pulled the group tighter together than ever.

"People from the outside looking in would think, 'Oh, he's a Kilcoo man...' but really he knew a lot of us really well, especially because he came in with the U20s first," said defender Laverty. "He built that relationship with boys and they won two Ulster championships with him.

"The rest of us, he'd coached 99% of the squad before he even arrived so we all had a pretty good relationship with him. He was the coaching officer for Down GAA so he was going around schools and things. No, he's been brilliant. And then the injection of some of the Kilcoo boys who maybe haven't been there in the past, that's been fantastic. They've obviously won 10-odd county championships and they have two Ulsters and all the rest so that experience has definitely improved the squad."

Saul clubman Laverty said the mood around the camp is the big difference.

"With this Down panel at the minute, everybody really wants to be there - I think that's maybe what it has lacked in the past," he said. "It really, really feels like a privilege to play for Down at the minute."