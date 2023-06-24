Challenge of knockout fare desires Sherlock from the start

For a while there, Steven Sherlock was emblematic of Cork football and its attendant difficulties.

Potential untapped. Potential unfulfilled. Frustrating inconsistency. A closet full of silk, but rarely with the sleeves rolled up.

Of late, Sherlock and Cork’s graph have been running and rising in tandem. From the wings and the wilderness to centre stage. Even from the cushioned seats of the substitute's bench, Sherlock has commanded the spotlight and conversation.

That conversation, from the moment referee Paul Faloon brought the curtain down on their season-turning win over Mayo last Sunday to half-nine on Friday morning when John Cleary pulled back the curtain on his team selection for the Roscommon preliminary quarter-final, the conversation on Leeside had focused almost exclusively on the St Finbarr’s forward.

Will he start? How can he not start? What more must he do to earn a start?

The mini referendum on whether Cleary should promote Sherlock or again seek the same penetrating bench impact has long been held, mind.

On the Monday morning after Cork’s first round group win over Louth last month, Patrick Kelly spoke of the need to start another “finisher” alongside Brian Hurley in the inside line.

“Steven will shoot the lights out, if he gets ball,” the 2010 All-Ireland winner told the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football show.

“I just wish we could play another finisher as opposed to having the four or five lads around the middle who will work all day and keep it sensible.”

The Cork team named yesterday morning again contained just one finisher. It again has Sherlock held in reserve.

Tony Davis has a degree of sympathy for the 26-year-old. His view is that he's performing “too good” for a sub.

On the flip side, and there is a flip side to this debate amid all the shouting for Sherlock’s promotion, Davis notes how there can be no questioning his effectiveness off the bench.

“It’s not too often a sub coming off the bench late [in the game] is in contention for man of the match, but Steven always is. Ideally, you would want both Hurley and Steven on the field for the last 20 minutes. Cork have finished well in all their games so far, outscoring everyone in the last 20 minutes,” remarked the 1989 All-Star.

Therein lies the nub of this selection debate.

During John Cleary’s spell as interim manager last summer, he made space in his team for three finishers. Hurley, Sherlock, and the now injured Cathail O’Mahony.

Cleary secured the coaching services of Kevin Walsh during the off-season and thereafter the walls tightened on available room for the marquee forward. Priorities and structure shifted.

Cork are set up to contain and counter. When proceedings open up in the second period, as they invariably do, the Cork approach is to send Sherlock, Conor Corbett, Chris Óg Jones, and John O’Rourke into battle to exploit the emerging patches of green grass.

The county’s final quarter 1-7 against Mayo was supplied by Sherlock, Jones, and O’Rourke. Nothing new there.

Against Louth, Cork outgunned Mickey Harte’s men 0-6 to 0-3 from the 59th minute onward. Half of the six Cork white flags were kicked by replacements Sherlock, O’Rourke, and Corbett.

Against Kerry, Cork outgunned Jack O’Connor’s charges 0-5 to 0-2 from the 59th minute onward. Four of those five Cork white flags were kicked by replacements Eoghan McSweeney and Sherlock.

McSweeney started against Mayo. He’s one of those five Cork ‘forwards’ whose job is to crowd the Cork 45-metre line when not in possession and to carry and counter when the turnover is successfully forced.

But the argument that Sherlock can’t work back when required while also continuing to weave scores is redundant. After all, it’s his improved appetite for work that saw him recalled to the Cork panel in the winter of 2021.

Dropped by Ronan McCarthy in February of 2020, Sherlock’s “sensational” form during the Barrs' run to county glory a year later meant incoming boss Keith Ricken could not overlook him.

The week after he contributed 2-10 in their county semi-final win over Castlehaven, including a pressure free at the end of extra-time to send the fixture to penalties, Barrs manager Paul O’Keeffe explained just why Sherlock was ready for a return to the inter-county arena.

“He has matured in terms of his defensive capabilities. He got in the most tackles - nine - of any of our forwards against Castlehaven. That is a part of his game that he probably would have been criticised for at inter-county level. Cork definitely have to have a look at him next year [2022].”

In the second minute of injury-time at the Gaelic Grounds last Sunday, Sherlock was to be found 25 metres from his own goal, collecting a pass and moving possession on again to help relieve the pressure. It was evidence of a more rounded and mature player.

In 2019, he was introduced off the bench in all six of Cork’s championship outings, scoring in half of those cameo appearances. But his value to Cork has now outgrown such a role.

After last Sunday’s victory, Sherlock said he’s “itching to play from the start”.

In this first weekend of knockout fare, Cork, irrespective of their structural priorities, may come to regret not scratching this particular itch.