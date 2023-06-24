Harnan 'questioned' Meath return after double injury blow

Colm O'Rourke was listing out the strong performers from Meath's big win over Wexford last weekend when he got to Padraic Harnan.

"I suppose some people were writing off Padraic Harnan, saying that he was washed up," noted the Meath manager who highlighted the Moynalvey player's defensive excellence.

Still only 28, it would be young for a player to be 'washed up' but O'Rourke's comments weren't without substance.

Even Harnan himself wondered at times in recent years if the various injuries he suffered would get the better of him. The latest was a groin problem which ruled the farmer out of action until the latter stages of this season's National League.

"I definitely questioned it," admitted Harnan of whether he'd make it back. "Two shoulder injuries and surgeries before that, to go through the rehab for four to six months on each of those, it takes its toll. You start questioning if it's worth it.

"And then when you're trying to get back you're always playing catchup because you've lost out so much time. With the injuries, it's hard to get that momentum going, hard to play well. You just know that you're not where you want to be. It is very tough."

In truth, Harnan still felt 'miles off it' for a good while after coming back. But O'Rourke stuck with him, naming him for each of their last seven games across the league and Championship and figuring, correctly, that he would eventually come good.

It wouldn't be any great surprise if he's the defensive rock upon which Antrim perish at Croke Park though he wouldn't take any great satisfaction either from ending Andy McEntee's interest in the competition.

Harnan and the current Antrim manager are close friends, going back much further than the six years McEntee spent as Royals manager up until last summer.

"I've known Andy since I was 10," said Harnan. "I played soccer in Dunboyne and he was kind of a selector involved with them. I would have went back to his house after games because I was pally with his son, Shane."

When McEntee was Meath minor manager he named Harnan as his captain. Together they reached the 2012 All-Ireland final, coming up just short to Dublin.

"I was actually talking to him two weeks ago, chatting to him on a personal level," said Harnan. "We kind of both said, 'Jesus, we need to have this chat now because it's written in the stars that we'll get eachother at some stage in the draw!'"

So it turned out. It remains to be seen now just how much McEntee's inside information counts for. His son, Shane, is injured so won't feature for Meath but his nephew, James, is a key player in the half-forward line.

"It's awkward for James and Shane, there's no denying that," said Harnan.

The fact that McEntee's Antrim have struck 20 goals so far in this year's league and Championship, allied to Meath's more expansive style under O'Rourke, means it could be a cracker.

"I don't know, I think it could be an edgy affair," predicted Harnan. "I don't think it will be as free flowing possibly as the Wexford game. But it would be great if we could get that space, that's what we'll be going after."