Weekend previews: Cork to take another scalp, Cahill's Tipp need to stick to process

SATURDAY.

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals Clare v Dublin, TUS Gaelic Grounds 4pm (J. Murphy, Limerick) Live RTÉ.

But for Shane Reck’s injury, Clare could very well have been dumped out of the championship at this stage last year. The consensus is they’re in a better place now despite another Munster title slipping from their grasp. Free-taking and free-concession issues dog them but it’s a testament that they are strong despite of those failings. Address one, if not both and they are in the All-Ireland shake-up.

Dublin’s blue collars will keep the Banner honest here. Having almost surprised Galway and coming good when it mattered against Carlow, they come into this game in decent shape and Micheál Donoghue has to be credited for nurturing a promising outfit despite the personnel upheaval at the season’s outset. If Tony Kelly has to be man-marked, then so too does Dublin's Donal Burke who will draw enough attention to benefit team-mates. It’s positive that Dublin’s attacking load is shared but their lack of ruthlessness could be costly here. Clare don’t need any reminding where to find the jugular. They might start slow but by the close of business, they'll be in a semi-final.

Verdict: Clare.

Tipperary v Galway, TUS Gaelic Grounds 6.15pm (J. Keenan, Wicklow) Live RTÉ.

As Leinster meets Munster for the first time in the championship, it’s interesting that it's Tipp in the dock here as if Munser has to prove it warrants all the attention. Surely, a third-placed team in Munster beats a second-placed one in Leinster - and yet if one of the protagonists can utilise the virtues of their provincial campaign, it’s not Tipperary. Nevertheless, the Premier have had three weeks to reflect on a campaign that had been going swimmingly before the loss to Waterford, so they shouldn’t show too many wears and tears from a brutally tough Munster campaign.

MAMMOTH BATTLE EXPECTED: Tipperary manager Liam Cahill. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Save Craig Morgan, Patrick “Bonner” Maher” and their long-term casualties, they have a clean bill of health but so do Galway and their good record of bouncing back from Leinster final defeats – four wins after four defeats – has to be considered. While they are reminiscent of Cork this year (they leave themselves too much work to do), Galway's battling qualities aren’t in question. A scorefest is anticipated but while Liam Cahill will want his team to show respect, their best strategy is parking the tradition of these being tight encounters and sticking to the process. Outwork Galway and they win. It’s as simple as that.

Verdict: Tipperary.

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals.

Cork v Roscommon, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 2pm (B. Cawley, Kildare) Live GAAGO.

Now that they have their Division 1 scalp, the confidence will be coursing through Cork’s veins. After finishing proficiently against Mayo, they won’t fear trailing Roscommon if they are behind going into the final quarter. Although they were fortunate not to lose Rory Maguire last weekend, they are finally losing the nice guy image that really wasn’t doing them many favours. In Kevin Walsh, Davy Burke has a tactical peer and despite the great expanse of the field in Ballintemple this could turn into a cold battle of a game with scores coming at a premium. Both sides can play it either way but morale is high among the hosts and if Enda Smith and Ciaráin Murtagh are tied down sufficiently, John Cleary's men can propel themselves to the last eight.

Verdict: Cork.

Kildare v Monaghan, Glenisk O'Connor Park 4.45pm (J. Henry, Mayo) Live GAAGO.

Kildare support could be outnumbered by Monaghan folk who will be in early for their minors’ All-Ireland semi-final. After flattering to deceive since their noble Leinster semi-final exit, Kildare flicked a match last week and ignited. To stay the course, having lost two men to black cards in the first half, will stand to them. As disappointing as Monaghan were at times against Donegal, they have pulled off bigger victories than Kildare this year. They should be able to negate Kildare’s directness but above all else the experience of coming out on top when their backs are to the wall.

Verdict: Monaghan.

Donegal v Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park 7pm (C. Lane, Cork) Live GAAGO.

Ballybofey suddenly feels fortified again. Beating Monaghan to secure a home last-12 game seemed beyond Donegal especially after their insipid first half against Clare in Ennis last month. There’s an argument to make that they are the most improved side left in the championship. That’s not to say they are anywhere close to their 2021 best; they were so vulnerable in the closing stages of both the Armagh and Westmeath games. Donegal won’t be the least bit intimidated but expect Mattie Donnelly and Darren McCurry to pull Tyrone through.

Verdict: Tyrone.

All-Ireland MFC semi-final: Kerry v Monaghan, Glenisk O'Connor Park 2.30pm (J. Gilmartin, Sligo) Live TG4.

A task made tougher for Kerry’s teenagers by the game doubling up with Monaghan’s senior game against Kildare. The Kingdom have been improving gradually without setting the world alight. A close game in the making but Wayne Quillinan's side can come out of the right side of it.

Verdict: Kerry.

All-Ireland senior camogie championship (Group 2, Rd 2): Wexford v Tipperary, Bellefield 4pm (J. Dermody).

Emphatic in seeing off Dublin in Round 1, Tipperary will be given a contest but should pick up another couple of points before an anticipated top-of-the-table showdown with Kilkenny.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park 2pm (E. Cassidy).

Kilkenny were startled by their opening day draw with Wexford and find themselves chasing a couple of points. Dublin don’t look like they'll able to stay with them.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

SUNDAY.

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final: Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium 3pm (S. Hurson, Tyrone) Live RTÉ1.

Captain Seán Kelly’s inclusion in the Galway starting line-up means little, when the management have learned - to their cost - that they can replace players at the 11th hour if they get in the medical report at the right time. To have Kelly fit would be a massive fillip. Damien Comer and Dylan McHugh’s inclusion is more authentic but the fitness questions wouldn’t be looming large over Galway if they took care of business against Armagh. They have to be smarting but as Matthew Tierney said this week when they play together, they are a match for anyone.

CLOSE RUN AFFAIR: James Carr of Mayo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4 match between Galway and Mayo at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

As are Mayo but it may take them some time to get going too as they kick themselves for losing top spot in Group 1. Where the chinks in Galway seem physical, Mayo’s are psychological and how corrosive two championship defeats this year will be remains to be seen. Taking a punt on Galway’s injured men being right, they can edge into the last eight but it’s unlikely to be with conviction. But if Kelly and Comer struggle and Mayo will need no invitation.

Verdict: Galway.

Tailteann Cup semi-finals: Antrim v Meath, Croke Park 2pm (B. Judge, Sligo) Live RTÉ2.

Andy McEntee was turning down interview requests earlier this week as he prepared to face his native county. It’s all sorts of personal for the man who has family in the opposition set-up but then Colm O’Rourke has made so many changes to Meath that it might not feel overly familiar to the Antrim manager. With four wins from four, he has done well to get Antrim to this point but Meath’s path to the last four is more impressive.

Verdict: Meath.

Down v Laois, Croke Park 4pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin) Live RTÉ2.

What a journey this has been for Laois who, going back to the end of the league, looked like the season was getting away from them. Having finished third in their group, the only way has been up for Billy Sheehan’s men. Neither were Down expected to come through the quarter-finals but Cavan were a distant second to them. To fall now after picking off the competition’s favourites would be a Mourneful.

Verdict: Down.

All-Ireland MFC semi-final: Dublin v Derry, Box-It Athletic Grounds 5.30pm (S. Laverty, Antrim) Live TG4.

Dublin know how fortunate they were to get past Cork in the quarter-final, and yet the finish underlined their character. Derry have shown they have spades of that too but Dublin to shade another battle.

Verdict: Dublin.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC, Round 2: Group 2 Waterford v Meath, Fraher Field 1.30pm (K. Phelan).

Having had a free opening weekend, Meath will be firing to get started. Waterford need to bounce back from the five-point loss to Donegal. However, their opponents won’t be charitable.

Verdict: Meath.

Cavan v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni 2pm (G. Chapman).

Dublin left themselves too much work to do against Kerry at home last weekend and can’t feel sorry for themselves as they simply must get back to winning ways.

Verdict: Dublin.

Tipperary v Galway, Templetuohy 2pm (G. McMahon).

Galway were in mighty form seeing off Cork. They will respect Tipperary but it’s difficult to see how they will be denied top spot in the group.

Verdict: Galway.