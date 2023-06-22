Team news: Tipperary make one change for their clash with Galway

Cathal Barrett come in for Craig Moran while Henry Sheflin makes two changes to his side. 
ONE CHANGE: Cathal Barrett comes into the Tipperary starting team in the only change for Galway clash. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 22:10
John Fogarty

Cathal Barrett is the only announced Tipperary change to the side that began the comprehensive win over Offaly for Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final against Galway in TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Two-time All-Star and 2014 young hurler of the year Barrett has not played for Tipperary since coming off with suspected concussion in the second half of the draw against Limerick in Thurles last month.

The 29-year-old comes in for Craig Morgan who came off against Offaly with apparent hamstring cramp. Patrick “Bonner” Maher also misses out but Conor Bowe is back from a setback to be included among the substitutes.

Henry Shefflin makes two alterations to the Galway team from the Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny for the clash.

Fintan Burke and Conor Cooney make way for Seán Linnane and Cianan Fahy. Joseph Cooney is named in the half-back line to accommodate Linnane moving into midfield.

Linnane was a second-half substitute for Conor Cooney last Sunday week, while Fahy comes back into the panel. Jason Flynn and TJ Brennan, who also came on against Kilkenny, are named among the replacements.

Ciarán Lennon is the only change in the Roscommon team named to face Cork in their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Lennon comes into the team at the expense of Donie Smith.

TIPPERARY (SHC v Galway): R. Shelly; C. Barrett, M. Breen, E. Connolly; B. O’Mara, R. Maher, D. McCormack; C. Stakelum, N. McGrath (c); A. Tynan, J. Forde, S. Kennedy; J. Morris, S. Callanan, M. Kehoe. Subs: B. Hogan, C. Bowe, J. Campion, P. Campion, E. Heffernan, J. McGrath, G. O’Connor, N. O’Meara, Jack Ryan, Johnny Ryan, S. Ryan.

GALWAY (SHC v Tipperary): E. Murphy; J. Grealish, G. McInerney, D. Morrissey; P. Mannion, D. Burke (c), J. Cooney; S. Linnane, C. Mannion; B. Concannon, C. Fahy, T. Monaghan; C. Whelan, K. Cooney, E. Niland. Subs: D. Fahy, T.J. Brennan, F. Burke, S. Cooney, R. Glennon, A. Tuohy, T. Killeen, C. Cooney, J. Flynn, L. Collins, D. McLoughlin.

ROSCOMMON (SFC v Cork): C. Carroll; C. Walsh, B. Stack (c), D. Murray; N. Daly, C. Daly, E. McCormack; E. Nolan, D. Ruane; C. Murtagh, E. Smith, C. McKeon; C. Lennon, B. O’Carroll, D. Murtagh. Subs: A. Brady, C. Hussey, N. Kilroy, R. Hughes, K. Doyle, D. Smith, C. Cox, C. Connolly, D. Cregg, S. Cunnane, R. Fallon.

KERRY (MFC v Monaghan): J. Hoare (Dingle); I. Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds), B. Murphy (Austin Stacks), D. Mulvihill (Tarbert); P. Moynihan (Rathmore), K. O’Shea (Kilcummin), G. Evans (Keel); E. Boyle (Ballyduff), D. Kirby (Austin Stacks); P. Fitzgerald (Castlegregory), T. Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys), S. Ó Cúinn (An Ghaeltacht); D. Hogan (Milltown/Castlemaine), O. Healy (Ardee), P. Lane (Austin Stacks). Subs. O. O’Halloran (Ardfert), D. O’Keeffe (Moyvane), J. Moynihan (Glenflesk), A. Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), P. Walsh (Listowel Emmets), A. Kennelly (Listowel Emmets), A. Carey (Listowel Emmets), S. Gannon (Laune Rangers), R. O’Connell (St Senan’s).

