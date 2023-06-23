Laois manager Sheehan 'super passionate' insists defender Pigott

Laois defender Robbie Pigott insists nobody wants Laois to win more than 'super passionate' boss Billy Sheehan, regardless of what critics say.

Kerry man Sheehan has guided Laois to the last four of the Tailteann Cup though has felt compelled to highlight critics of the team and himself on a number of occasions.

Speaking after the surprise preliminary quarter-final win over Fermanagh, Sheehan claimed on local radio that 'there was a county board meeting there recently where individuals stood up and basically wanted new management in. They kind of told us that the year was finished'.

The former Laois player also pointed to online abuse of the team and told critics to 'keep the abuse coming - just keep it towards me rather than the players'.

Ahead of Sunday's Tailteann Cup semi-final against Down, Pigott said he is aware of the criticism.

"Yeah, there has been a bit of criticism no doubt," said the Portarlington man. "Probably rightly so, some of our results obviously weren't up to our standards and that comes down to the players at the end of the day.

"In fairness to the management team, they've done and provided everything for us, their analysis of teams etc has been phenomenal so, yes, there has been a bit of criticism but we've used that as motivation in a sense and we want to give the people of Laois something to shout about again."

Laois suffered relegation to Division 4 in Sheehan's first spell in charge and hit what appeared a fresh low earlier this month when they coughed up a large lead to draw with London in the Tailteann Cup.

But they bounced back with that win over Fermanagh the following weekend and then took out Division 2 side Limerick to reach the semi-finals.

"I've never been involved with a manager who wants Laois to win more than he does," said Pigott of Sheehan. "He's just super, super passionate. The hours that that man puts in, in terms of analysis and everything else, it's up there with the very top of anyone in the country."