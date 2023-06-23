Hogan: “I got a text message but I thought it was one of the lads pranking me”

St Joseph’s Tulla’s remarkable drive to Harty Cup triumph last year had Adam Hogan elated. He rode that wave to a U20 Munster final, losing out to Cork. That night his phone buzzed with a text from Brian Lohan.

It felt unbelievable. Literally unbelievable.

“I got a text message, but I thought it was one of the lads pranking me. I was like, ‘Jesus, is this true or not?’ “So I text one of the lads, Paddy Donnellan's on the senior team as well, saying is that his number. He said yeah. I didn't believe it really, to be honest.”

The Feakle clubman had just finished his Leaving Cert. He joined the extended panel for the experience more than anything else. Hogan was still U20 this season, but his star quality meant he was fired right into the heart of Clare’s senior defence.

“The first year really I found was getting used to the pace and the physicality of the game and sure the lads were showing me the scenarios that happen in games. In fairness, Conor (Cleary) and the lads were showing me tricks and stuff.”

That 2022 investment paid a quick dividend. When Conor Cleary went off injured against Cork in Cusack Park, Hogan filled the void. He was immense, with the Clare faithful suddenly dreaming of his bright future manning the square.

Already he has shown the capability to carry on a proud tradition. On the opening day of the Munster championship against Tipperary, they found themselves three goals down. Cathal Barrett sent a ball to John McGrath on the edge of the small rectangle. Hogan won it out in front, drove forward and laid it off. That move finished in a Mark Rodgers goal.

Just like Brian Lohan. Now led by Lohan. A hero of his childhood and still a hero now. He still remembers bumping into the Clare icon on the ferry to England when he was seven or eight.

“Funny enough actually, we were going on holidays one time and I was a young lad and I used to idolise Brian. I saw him there and I was shocked, I didn't even go over to him. My parents had to go over; my mother introduced me.

“I’d say he doesn't remember it, but surreal. Actually, I was just watching there a week ago the 1995 final. It was unbelievable to be fair. He is inspirational, like he is as a manager I suppose.” That sensation carried into the dressing room.

“At the start it was very surreal,” Hogan says. “I remember going into the dressing room, I went into the corner and I was just looking around and seeing… I was looking up to these lads in 2013 and even after 2013, it was surreal being in there, but I kind of had to take it as it comes and I suppose, take an opportunity that comes.”

The challenge for Clare now is to avoid the post-Limerick hangover. This season Waterford competed manfully with the defending champions only to collapse a week later. Tipperary suffered a similar fate.

In 2022, the Munster decider was a high point Clare never came close to reaching again. Despite the disappointment of defeat at the Gaelic Grounds earlier this month, they now have a chance to prove they are an improved team energised by the likes of Hogan. That starts at 4.00pm on Saturday, “We were a bit flat last year, I thought, in the Wexford and Kilkenny game. I suppose we want to show ourselves that we're better than that.

“We're not looking towards the semi-final. We have to beat Dublin first, but we'd love to get back and show how better we are than what we did last year.”