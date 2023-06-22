Colm O'Rourke: Meath's 'risk free football' will suit Croke Park 

Meath manager Colm O'Rourke reckons the Royal County's new brand of 'risk free football' should suit Croke Park.

O'Rourke has ripped up the script left for him by former manager Andy McEntee - whom he will ironically come up against in Sunday's Tailteann Cup semi-final against Antrim - and gone with fresh tactics and a new group of players.

Long, early deliveries to the scoring zone have paid off, at times at least, with Meath currently on a rare four-game winning streak.

The transition of tactics has occurred whilst O'Rourke has overhauled his panel, handing 12 different players their Championship debuts this summer.

Goalkeeper Sean Brennan, defenders Harry O'Higgins, Michael Flood, Adam O'Neill, Sean Coffey and John O'Regan, midfielder Conor Gray and attackers Diarmuid Moriarty, Aaron Lynch, Eoghan Frayne, Ciaran Caulfield and Keith Curtis are all newcomers to Championship football. If Ben Wyer and Dunboyne's Michael Murphy - unused subs during last weekend's demolition of Wexford - feature against Antrim then the figure will rise to 14.

"I always think good players play well in Croke Park," said O'Rourke. "People say, 'Ah, they might be spooked by the occasion or by their first game there'. But that's the place everyone wants to play, that's where you play your best. That's where we want to be from now on, playing in Croke Park before bigger crowds."

Explaining Meath's new approach, which is a throwback to O'Rourke's own playing days, he said it's an enjoyable way to play.

"It's risk-free football with us," said the two-time All-Ireland winner. "When you're building a team you can't be too hard on them. You must encourage them and also realise that while today might be a brilliant day, the next day a thousand things might go wrong for them. But we feel that we're on the right path.

"There's plenty of fun in training and it's a very relaxed atmosphere and it's very enjoyable. I always say to fellas that the reason you play football is for enjoyment and to have fun and to relax, make mistakes and do silly things and go back at it again."

Antrim manager McEntee will at least be spared the prospect of coming up against his son, Shane.

"Shane of course has been injured and it's unfortunate for him," explained O'Rourke.

But another Dunboyne clubmate, key midfielder Ronan Jones, is expected to feature after missing the Wexford game with a knee injury.

It seems certain that Antrim boss McEntee will also come up against his nephew, James McEntee, who recently returned to the Meath panel and won the Man of the Match award with 0-6 against Wexford.

"We left him off early in the year to do his own training, to get up to speed, rather than being in the sort of hothouse environment of the team and he's worked very hard himself to get back into shape," said O'Rourke. "You could see that coming (against Wexford)."